Gwen Stefani Reveals Her ‘Deal Breaker’ With Blake Shelton Ahead Of ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani’s romance with Blake Shelton appears rock solid, but that doesn’t mean everything has been smooth sailing. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the No Doubt alum revealed how a deal breaker almost ended her romance with the country crooner.

Hollywood Life reported that the incident occurred during Shelton’s first Disneyland adventure. Stefani urged Shelton to go on the Space Mountain ride with her but he refused. “He won’t do roller coasters,” Stefani shared. “It was almost a deal breaker for me.”

Stefani was raised near the theme park in Anaheim, California and admitted that it’s one of her favorite stops. Shelton, however, doesn’t feel the same way. With all the crowds and fans constantly asking for pictures, Disneyland isn’t Shelton’s cup of tea. While Stefani loves all the attention, she revealed that Shelton was completely uncomfortable with it all.

In fact, ET Online reported that Shelton really doesn’t like getting a lot of attention in public. Stefani went on to describe how they just went out to a sushi restaurant and everyone yelled “Blake” as soon as they walked in the door. Needless to say, the incident didn’t go over well with The Voice star.

“It was like the whole world just watched it. He’s a country boy, he doesn’t like going out,” Stefani explained. “I think that he’s quite miserable when he’s not in the woods or in camo. He really likes to be camouflage.”

Of course, Shelton has a good reason for not riding roller coasters. Given his large frame, the country star doesn’t fit in a lot of the rides. Even still, Gwen Stefani admitted that he tried a few rides, including the Matterhorn.

Meanwhile, Stefani and Shelton are getting ready to compete against each other on Season 12 of The Voice. The new season marks Stefani’s highly anticipated return to the show since taking a break after Season 9. While it’s going to be interesting seeing Shelton and Stefani go head-to-head, E! News is reporting that Stefani is really hitting it off with Alicia Keys.

Keys, who joined the show for the first time last season, gushed about having Stefani on board. Not only is Stefani one of her good friends, but Keys called her a “beautiful soul” and admitted that she loves “her style and her kindness and her sweetness.”

Stefani shares similar thoughts about Keys, saying, “Alicia is unbelievably inspiring. She has a spirit and an energy to her that just has an impact, and she’s just full of goodness,” Gwen said, returning the favor. “There’s been a lot of love and lots of laughing.” Will their friendship overshadow Shelton’s bromance with Adam Levine?

Happy bday to my homie @aliciakeys ❤️ #talentandheart Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Levine joked about saying the same things about Shelton, but ultimately admitted that he’d rather trade insults. Shelton then chimed in about how there’s a lot of love between the coaches this year, and how it might be the greatest combination ever.

All jokes aside, Shelton and Stefani have a lot of love for Levine. According to Daily Mail, the couple recently attended Levine’s star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Shelton shared some kinds words about his good friend. While they often share jabs on the show, Shelton admitted that the Maroon Five frontman was one of his “best friends.”

“But I have seen lots of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey,” he added during his speech.

So excited @nbcthevoice eeeeeeek #rightaroundthecorner #blindauditions gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Fans can watch Stefani, Shelton, Levine and Keys in action when the new season of The Voice premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.

