Kate Middleton Not Concerned About Meghan Markle’s Appearance at Pippa’s Wedding

Kate Middleton is increasingly becoming insecure about Meghan Markle’s star power if one believes the rumormongers. A tabloid recently claimed that Kate Middleton was concerned that Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, would steal her limelight at Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Life & Style reported, quoting an unnamed source, that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were heading toward a major showdown as the latter feared that the Suits actress would overshadow her at her sister’s wedding, according to Gossip Cop.

They’re locked in a huge fight. Harry and Meghan want to use the wedding to make a really public declaration of their love, but Kate doesn’t want Meghan overshadowing her sister at her own wedding.

Moreover, the tabloid also claimed that Prince Harry was planning to bring Meghan Markle as his fiancee to Kate Middleton’s sister’s wedding. Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly furious because of that, as the engagement would make Meghan Markle the center of attraction at the wedding.

Harry may even announce an engagement to Meghan before the wedding. Then, when he brings her, there will be even more attention on [Markle]. Kate is furious!

Gossip Cop has reported that there was no truth in the report. Citing a source close to the situation, it said that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not feuding, and the former was not concerned that Prince Harry’s girlfriend would steal her limelight at Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Pippa Middleton is getting married to James Matthews on May 20. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make their first official outing as a couple at Kate Middleton’s sister’s wedding.

Prince Harry had secured a wedding invitation for his actress girlfriend, according to the report. Meanwhile, The Daily Star quoted an insider as saying that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were madly in love and no longer wanted to hide that from the world.

He [Prince Harry] is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him.

Meghan Markle, who plays Rachel on USA Network’s hit legal drama Suits, has been dating Prince Harry since May 2016. They confirmed their relationship in November. And because of her status as the girlfriend of a British royal family member, Markle has become the prime fascination of the tabloids. There have been continued unfounded reports on the growing tension between her and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry reportedly introduced Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton in January, and according to The Sun, the meeting went “really” well. Citing a source, the British tabloid reported that the Suits actress presented the Duchess of Cambridge with a dream diary.

Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present – a very smart leather-bound ‘dream diary’ for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved.

The report also said that Kate Middleton was really looking forward to meeting Meghan Markle. She knew how important it was to her brother-in-law. Prince Harry is believed to be close to Kate Middleton and he values her opinion on his girlfriends.

Meghan Markle should have asked Kate Middleton about how to deal with constant media scrutiny and rumors. Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in April 2011, can be called a veteran when it comes to facing rumors that range from innocent, bizarre to absurd. She has never responded to any of them.

In other Kate Middleton’s related news, which is devoid of any rumors, she and Prince William will be on their first official visit to Paris, France in March. The two-day visit comes nearly two decades after Princess Diana’s death in Paris. She died on August 31, 1997.

[Featured Image by Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty Images]