‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Feb. 17, Hard Light Makes Yearly Appearance

Xûr’s appearance for the weekend of Friday, February 17 won’t win many accolades from Destiny players. The Exotic armor for sale falls into the unused category, which largely makes the mysterious vendor. However, he does have the rarely sold Hard Light Auto Rifle in his inventory for the first time in over a year.

This week’s hiding spot for Xur is in the Reef social area. You’ll want to turn right from the spawn point, head down the stairs past the Bounty vendor, and then go in the first door to the right of the bottom of the stairs. The Agent of the Nine is tucked away in a corner on the right.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Eternal Warrior Titan Gauntlets 42 (61) Intellect /

43 (62) Strength 13 Strange Coins 92% Lucky Raspberry Hunter Chest Armor 103 (128) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 84% Purifier Robes Warlock Chest Armor 55 (80) Intellect /

57 (82) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 92% Hard Light Auto Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Gauntlets 29 Strange Coins

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Hard Light

Hard Light falls in the high rate of fire, low impact archetype of Auto Rifles. However, what makes this weapon special is the fact its rounds bounce off hard surfaces such as walls and floors. The 2.5.0.2 patch released earlier this week gave Auto Rifles a boost, which makes this weapon much more viable in both PVP and PVE encounters. This is the first time Xûr has sold the rifle in over a year, so it’s a worthy pickup for Destiny players who haven’t received it from an engram yet.

Eternal Warrior

The Eternal Warrior helmet will not only give your Titan a statuesque look, but it frees up one of the Striker perk columns. The main draw on this Exotic piece is the “Resolute” perk, which provides “Unstoppable” for Fist of Havoc. This allows Striker Titans to go with “Shoulder Charge” or “Juggernaut” instead. While this is primarily a PVP perk, its other two perks are geared towards PVE. “Hands-On” gives more Super energy from melee kills against minions, and “Heavy Lifting” does the same, but with Heavy Weapon kills. Meanwhile, the final column perk of “Infusion” replenishes health when picking up Orbs of Light.

The 61 Intellect/62 Strength max stat rolls for the helmet is decent for Titans this week at 92 percent of a perfect T12 roll. Unfortunately, this isn’t a helmet that is seen in play much anymore, so its value is limited.

Lucky Raspberry

Lucky Raspberry is the exotic chest armor made for the Hunter Bladedancer sub-class. Its “Make Your Luck” intrinsic perk allows the Arcbolt grenade to chain further and lets you spawn with full grenade energy — excellent for PvP usage. Meanwhile, it also comes with optional perks to choose between increased Scout Rifle and Shotgun ammo, plus better Void damage recovery or extra armor when using an Arc-based subclass.

The pure 103 max Discipline stat roll is the lowest of the week at an 84 percent T12 roll. Again, this is a piece that no longer sees much play in Destiny, so it is a skip unless you need to pick it up for collection purposes.

Purifier Robes

Purifier Robes is still a coveted Warlock piece for the Sunsinger sub-class. The “Burn Brighter” intrinsic perk will cause the Sunsinger to burn brighter when activating Radiance from death. This causes nearby enemies to be blinded temporarily. This is very useful in PVE when surrounded by enemies, but its effect is not as great in PVP.

The exotic Destiny chest armor comes with optional perks to carry extra Special Weapon or Heavy Weapon, plus a choice between extra defense against Void burn or extra armor when using a Solar-based subclass.

The split 80 Intellect and 82 Discipline stat rolls for the Purifier Robes tie as the best T12 rolls this week at 92 percent. However, this is the third piece of Exotic armor that does not have much use in the current Destiny meta.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]