WWE Rumor Roundup: Big Changes For ‘WrestleMania’ And A New Heel Stable?

What a strange beast the WWE network has become. Anyone who has followed WWE wrestling, for any length of time, knows that they like to keep the WWE universe guessing. Bizarre stories and wild rumors are the norm, when it comes to the WWE network and its superstar wrestlers. This week is no different, but we have also seen two of the most bizarre moves ever, on the WWE’s network Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live shows. Of course, the WWE’s actions are obviously playing to, an as yet unclear, storyline. So, let’s round up some of the many rumors.

On Monday Night Raw, we saw Kevin Owens turn on his BFF Chris Jericho. As reported in the Inquisitr, Owens attacked Jericho during what WWE had pushed as their “Festival of Friendship.” In the past the pair have been the best of friends, even interrupting matches the other was involved in, to help out their friend. Owens and Jericho work well together so why the sudden heel turn by Owens?

The obvious answer would be that the WWE is setting up a Universal Championship match between Owens and Jericho at WrestleMania 33. Bleacher Report claims that a big match at WrestleMania 33 is reward for Owens and Jericho, whose antics have largely carried Monday Night Raw for months.

Of course, Kevin Owens heel turn coincides with similar action by WWE Raw newcomer, Samoa Joe. Triple H announced Samoa Joe to Monday Night Raw in devastating fashion. Joe attacked Seth Rollins and Rollins sustained an injury as a result. Ironically that injury may put Triple H’s WrestleMania bout in danger, the WWE have been building that match’s back story for months. Since Samoa Joe injured Rollins, he has battered Roman Reigns during his official Raw debut, and on this week’s Raw, he attacked Sami Zayn. It’s clear that Samoa Joe is set for heel status.

Of course, many in the WWE universe believe that Samoa Joe joining Raw as a heel, and Owens heel turn are connected. As reported by SportsKeeda, rumors claim that Triple H is heading up a heel stable, with himself, Owens, and Samoa Joe as the team. It’s an interesting idea provided that it doesn’t get bogged down in mediocrity in the way that the Shield did.

New Women’s Champion Bayley To Be Stripped Of Her Title On ‘Monday Night Raw’?

Let’s be honest, we all saw that Bayley was set for the women’s world title. Bayley has battled Charlotte Flair on an almost weekly basis for months and the WWE network has been stoking controversy between the pair. We have seen a Bayley victory over Charlotte stricken from the record books, and a win for Charlotte with a little help from a biased referee. Bayley finally grabbed that world title after beating Charlotte on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Now, if rumors from WWE Insiders are to be believed, Bayley will be stripped of her title on next week’s Raw. Bayley won the title after pinning Charlotte, but the win came shortly after interference by Sasha Banks. It seems that the WWE intend to strip Bayley of the title and strike her win from the record books. Who knows, we might even see a repeat of the match on Monday Night Raw.

Moving on to the SmackDown Live half of the WWE network, this week’s show saw Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton on his knees before Bray Wyatt, who won the world title at last weekend’s Elimination Chamber. Wyatt’s win set up a world title match with Orton at WrestleMania 33. As reported in the Inquisitr, on Tuesday we saw the extraordinary sight of Orton on his knees hailing Wyatt as the “master,” and declaring that he refused to fight Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Big Changes For The WrestleMania 33 Card Planned By WWE?

After Randy Orton’s humiliating climb down it would seem that it’s star event at WrestleMania 33 has gone astray. Wrestling Rumors agree, but only in part, they think that Orton will still challenge for the title at WrestleMania 33, and that the key lies in Luke Harper’s involvement. The former Wyatt Family member attacked Bray Wyatt before his triple threat match against John Cena and AJ Styles.

They argue that this means that Orton, Wyatt and Harper will battle it out for the world championship in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 33. To see the three former Wyatt family members, go head-to-head at WrestleMania would certainly be entertaining. We will know more after next week’s SmackDown Live, which will host a “battle royal” to decide who should face Wyatt in Orton’s place.

At present only AJ Styles and Luke Harper are confirmed for that match, but you can be sure others will join.

Finally, for this roundup, many have been wondering why Vince McMahon hasn’t pushed Cesaro beyond mid-card mediocrity. The Swiss born star is very highly regarded for his ring craft, but hasn’t had the luxury of high-profile bouts. According to SportsKeeda, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer says that this is because McMahon thinks that Cesaro “is boring.” Wow!

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]