Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Moments Before Alleged Assault At Grammys Party

Video has surfaced showing the moments just before Justin Bieber allegedly assaulted a man at a pre-Grammys party at Serafina Sunset restaurant in Los Angeles, on Saturday, February 11. Police are currently investigating the allegation that Bieber head-butted a man who was filming him with a camera phone at the restaurant.

Bieber, according to witnesses, went from joking and fooling around to rage in moments and allegedly attacked a man identified as Dean Parker. A short clip obtained by TMZ (see below) appears to show the 22-year-old in a playful mood with a group of friends. He was “play fighting” and laughing with That’s So Raven actor Kyle Massey at the Serafina restaurant in Los Angeles at about 2 a.m.

But a member of the group noticed suddenly that the playful interaction was being filmed by another person at the restaurant, according to TMZ.

Bieber reportedly demanded that the cameraman, Dean Parker, stop filming and delete the footage he had taken. But when Parker refused to comply and other people began filming the confrontation that ensued, Bieber allegedly became enraged and attacked Parker.

The footage shows him gesturing at the man with the camera to stop filming. But the singer, who had been fooling around moments before, became angry and waved an arm across the front of the camera. The camera stopped filming abruptly.

Exactly what happened after the camera stopped filming is uncertain. But Parker claimed that Bieber lunged for his camera, hit him across the face, and then head-butted him.

Someone then called the police, but Bieber had left before police arrived.

Justin Bieber Assault Caught on Camera … Almost (VIDEO + PHOTOS) https://t.co/aqM0RZcHSW — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2017

The incident, according to ITV News, occurred hours after Bieber was involved in a scuffle with two bartenders at Serafina Sunset on Sunset Boulevard.

A paparazzi photograph later emerged showing Bieber with a fresh, bloody cut on his hand as he left the restaurant. The cut suggested he had been in a physical altercation, but it was uncertain whether he sustained the injury during the head-butting incident or earlier.

Parker, the alleged victim, said he did not want to press charges, but police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Hollywood Life reports that West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident was under investigation, but declined to give further information.

A spokesperson for Serafina, however, told Hollywood Life that the restaurant’s management knew “very little” about the alleged incident. The restaurant insisted that Bieber was always well-behaved at the restaurant.

“We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

Neither Justin nor his aides have commented on the incident.

Justin Bieber goes off in shocking video just moments before alleged assault https://t.co/qTZbS2chFJ — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 17, 2017

Bieber is presently away on tour in Mexico, according to Hollywood Life. He is expected to travel to Australia and New Zealand in March and then South Africa later in April, as part of the “Purpose World Tour.”

“The Purpose World Tour” will take him to South Africa, Israel, and several European countries during summer. He is expected to return to the United States in July and August.

The latest incident happened soon after police announced they were investigating Bieber for his role in a brawl at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland last year, during which he reportedly assaulted a man (see video below).

Police named him as the suspect in the assault that took place back in June. Video has also surfaced online (see above) apparently showing Bieber grappling with a much bigger man after the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals basketball game, as reported by TMZ.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]