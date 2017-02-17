New ‘Prison Break’ 2017 Poster Teases Season 5 Theme

Prison Break is returning in 2017 with Season 5 of the highly anticipated comeback. The poster teases the 9-episode event in which Michael Scofield is imprisoned in Yemen and plans his escape with the help of his brother Lincoln Burrows and some old friends.

Prison Break season 5 poster pic.twitter.com/x4Qt6G4VJ2 — ㅤㅤPrison Break (@prisonn_break_) February 13, 2017

Prison Break Season 5 release date is April 4 and Fox has released two trailers teasing the series. The Prison Break revival series will entail Michael Scofield not only breaking out of prison but the country.

Fox Unveils New 'Prison Break' Poster https://t.co/c423iTBloB via @ew Check it out! — Terri Staats (@TerriStaats) February 17, 2017

Dominic Purcell, who portrays Lincoln Burrows teased an action-packed season that involves a terrorist cell, which Michael may have been working for. Scofield died seven years ago from the date the fifth season begins. Wentworth Miller stated that it will all make sense as to how Michael could come back. It is worth noting that Michael never died on camera; rather, he left a video message for Lincoln and Sara in Prison Break: The Final Break.

In the second trailer, T-Bag shows Lincoln information that proves Michael is still alive. Robert Knepper, who plays the notorious criminal T-Bag won’t reveal how his character has changed during the past seven years. Is it possible that T-Bag is a good guy? We will have to tune in to find out. The trailer also shows that Bagwell has a new hand, which suggest he must know some powerful people. As for Michael, Miller has stated that it is not clear whether he is a good guy anymore. In an interview with Digital Spy, Miller stated the following about Prison Break Season 5:

“I think we all wonder what we’re capable of, given the circumstances. And a prison setting provides those extreme set of circumstances, in which good people can do horrible things. That’s where Michael Scofield has always lived and breathed. But now when we find him again, has he crossed the line in a way that he can never come back? That’s at the heart of the story we’re currently telling.”

Some reports suggest that Michael has been working for a terrorist cell for the past seven years. Miller also teased Scofield moral corruption:

“Is he the man that they remember? Because it’s been seven years and he’s walked a dark road. He’s been up to some not so nice things and there’s a question as to whether or not he’s even qualified to be considered a good man.”

The trailer shows that Michael also has some new tattoos, which are likely part of his escape plan as with the previous seasons of the series. Tancredi is in a relationship as Mark Feuerstein of Royal Pains has been cast to play her husband in the fifth season. He will portray Scott Ness and probably won’t be thrilled to find out Scofield is still alive.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Wentworth Miller revealed that his reunion with Dominic Purcell on The Flash where they play Captain Cold and Heatwave led to the Prison Break revival series, according to TVLine:

“We hadn’t seen each other in about five years,” Miller recounted Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “And we were back on set, talking about old times, and out of that conversation came the possibility of revisiting Prison Break.”

Netflix also played a part in the revival as it is one of the most popular shows on the streaming site, which helped renew interest as new fans discovered it’s binge-worthiness.

While there is a possibility for a Prison Break Season 6, it is dependent on how the revival is received. Due to the interest, it is likely to do well in the ratings; therefore the fifth season just has to live up to the hype.

Prison Break Season 5 returns on April 4 with nine episodes on Fox.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]