Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What Does The Confirmed S8 Plus Mean For The Phablet?

Samsung has already confirmed a Galaxy Note 8, but recent reports have cropped up suggesting that it is not betting all its cards on one phablet this time. The company accidentally revealed the Galaxy S8 Plus, a larger version of the upcoming smartphone. Now, the question is – is there enough room for two Samsung flagship phablets?

Are There Two Flagship Phablets Now?

It’s a known fact that Samsung releases its flagship devices separately: the smartphones usually arrive in spring while the phablet is traditionally launched during fall. However, the appearance of the Galaxy S8 Plus may change everything.

According to Forbes, Samsung briefly showcased the said device’s official support page (which is now taken down, by the way), confirming its existence. It’s not much of a surprise since it was somewhat expected by the community, but now that it’s positive that it’s coming alongside the usual Galaxy S8, will the Korean company still release a second flagship phablet?

Those who wanted a Note 7 and those who purchased it initially are surely looking forward into the next phablet by Samsung. It has been previously believed that they would have to wait until fall 2017 to get their hands on one, but it seems that it’s not going to be that way anymore.

There are other phablets by Samsung, but nothing that can challenge the flagship: the Galaxy Note. Last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge was certainly big enough, but that’s because the display spills into its edges. If the tech giant releases two ultra-powerful devices this year with almost the same display sizes, it will split the target market. It really leaves one baffled as to what it’s planning.

Just how much the two devices will differ? What’s going to be their defining features? Why would a customer want one over the other?

Sadly, these questions cannot be answered for now, although we can look at the rumored specs and features of each:

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Specs

The publication notes that the Galaxy S8 Plus could have a 6.2-inch display (even bigger than the Note 7) with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 under the hood. We could also be looking at 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It should also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a microSD slot. It would also seem that it is borrowing the Note 7 feature that made it stand out: the iris scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs

As The Inquisitr previously reported, we’re looking at the same processor inside the Galaxy Note 8. Granted, the RAM is bigger at 6GB or even 8GB. It should also have the same ports, unless Samsung wants to change things up and follow the iPhone 7 Plus’ footsteps and remove the headphone jack.

The display should also be larger than last year’s 5.7 inches. Maybe we can expect the same screen size as the Galaxy S8 Plus? If not, the display sizes should be roughly the same.

So, What’s The Deal?

It seems that the only things going for the Galaxy Note 8 are the S-Pen, the RAM, and the 4K display (as opposed to the Galaxy S8’s 2K), which isn’t much of a difference. Perhaps the dual-camera set-up is reserved for the flagship phablet, mirroring Apple’s move of offering the same kind of set-up in the iPhone 7 Plus.

Nevertheless, Samsung hasn’t shown all of its cards yet. It’s very well likely that the Galaxy Note 8 will offer much more than the Galaxy S8 Plus to strengthen its claim as the flagship phablet. It should still be launching, but we don’t know when. More news of its release date should come in the weeks leading up to fall 2017.

