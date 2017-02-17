Angelina Jolie May Never Recover From Brad Pitt Divorce, Claims Source

Lawyer Raoul Felder believes that Angelina Jolie may never bounce back from her messy split from Brad Pitt.

Following months of back and forth regarding their divorce and custody battle, the attorney claims the 41-year-old actress, who has admitted to her dislike of having a publicist, may have permanently damaged her career.

“Hiring a p.r. person now is like going for a checkup at the doctor after you’ve already had the heart attack,” Felder explained to Page Six on February 16.

“The real skill would have been avoiding the p.r. problem to begin with … [Angelina Jolie] has for years used her kids, and used the UN, for her own benefit. Now, even with great p.r., her image issues are not going to go away.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and requested she be given full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with Pitt having nothing more than visitation rights. At the time, a TMZ report claimed she did so due to her concern for their well-being.

“[Angelina Jolie]’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained to readers, claiming the actress was “fed up” with her estranged husband’s alleged consumption of weed and alcohol.

The report also claimed Angelina Jolie was under the impression that Brad Pitt was suffering from an anger problem, which she felt had become dangerous for their children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014 after spending about a decade together.

Following Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing in September of last year, rumors began swirling which suggested Brad Pitt was guilty of child abuse. As TMZ reported last year, it was alleged that Pitt had gotten physical with his and Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, during a flight from France to the United States on their private plane. However, after a weeks-long investigation, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI dropped their cases against the actor.

According to the TMZ report, Brad Pitt scored a huge advantage in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie when the charges against him were dropped. During the investigation, members of the family, including Pitt and Jolie, and witnesses on the plane, including their kids, were interviewed by social workers.

“The conclusion is a repudiation of sorts of allegations made by [Angleina Jolie], who claimed Brad intentionally and without justification struck the boy,” TMZ explained. “We’re told she also had claimed there was a pattern of misconduct on Brad’s part, something DCFS did not buy.”

After the case against Brad Pitt was closed, a Life & Style magazine source suggested that Angelina Jolie’s alleged smear campaign against her estranged husband had backfired.

“People close to [Angelina Jolie] have accused Brad of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof,” the insider claimed. “She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

The insider went on to suggest that Angelina Jolie had been playing games with Brad Pitt by canceling visits and making it hard for him to see his kids, but after Jolie reportedly “lost in the court of public opinion,” she was having to hand over the kids and put an end to her rumored campaign against Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has kept a low profile since splitting from Pitt last year, but he has been working on films and attending events for months and during the Golden Globe Awards last month, he received a rapturous applause from his peers.

