‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2: Should Fans Expect Sequel To Yuri And Victor’s YOI Story

Fans of immensely popular Japanese anime Yuri On Ice, who are still waiting for Season 2 of YOI, may soon receive the highly anticipate announcement. Although the creators of the show haven’t offered any confirmed news about the new season, there are a lot of speculations about the eagerly expected sequel.

Yuri On Ice, a Japanese anime that took the world of animation by storm with its unorthodox approach and path breaking storyline, ended its first season last year. The painfully short 12-episode series has had an undeniably deep impact on not just its fans, but the entire LGBTQ community for the beautiful portrayal of relationship between two male figure skaters. There have been numerous reports and rumors about YOI getting a sequel. However, fans appear divided over the release schedule.

While everyone, including real-life figure skaters as well as 2018 Winter Olympics favorites, expects Season 2 of Yuri On Ice, there’s no indication that the work on the sequel has even become, let alone is approaching completion. Unfortunately, many Japanese anime that have achieved their pinnacle of popularity haven’t been taken up for a sequel. For reasons still unknown, series like Akatsuki no Yona, Tokyo Ghoul, Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka?, Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei, Gakkou Gurashi!, Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun, and many more never got their sequels made. Incidentally, majority of these series were widely appreciated by anime fans not just in Japan, but across the globe.

Hence it is no surprise that anime fans are divided over Season 2 of Yuri On Ice ever seeing the light of day. Nonetheless, optimistic YOI fans claim that the creators are certainly working to create a sequel. Moreover, they stress that the complete lack of confirmation is actually an indication that the creators of YOI plan to announce Season 2 of YOI in 2017 summer or perhaps later. This would mean that the season premiere episode could air in October. Incidentally, fans are basing these assumptions on the fact that YOI Season 1 was released in October 2016, and the creators might be timing the release of the sequel accordingly.

However, experts claim it is not practically feasible to create a dozen episodes in such a few months. The quality of Yuri On Ice episodes has undeniably been one of the highest ever witnessed in Japanese anime. Hence, to compile another 12 episodes, assuming Season 2 of YOI is of the same length as the first one, will take significantly longer time.

Fortunately, the creative genius behind Yuri On Ice, Mitsurou Kubo, has clearly implied in one of her interviews that she has some material from the first season of YOI, and that she too, wants a sequel to Yuri and Victor’s beautiful story.

[Featured Image by Mitsurō Kubo/Yuri!!! On Ice/Funimation]