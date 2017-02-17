Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox Reportedly Flirt: Jennifer Aniston’s Alleged ‘Betrayal’

Ever since Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox worked together on Friends, they’ve been famous for their friendship. But a new report alleges that Cox recently got flirty with Jennifer’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, causing Aniston to feel an alleged sense of “betrayal.”

Courteney “basically just broke girl code,” claimed Hollywood Life in its report that Cox “got flirty with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad Pitt at a recent event.” The publication cited an observer’s description of how Courteney allegedly acted around Pitt.

“Cox behaved like a smitten fan girl around Brad,” said the eyewitness. “She kept telling him how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy.”

In addition, the media outlet quoted an insider’s account of the meeting between Pitt and Courteney, hinting that it wasn’t a one-sided attraction.

“Sparks were flying big time. There’s so much history and affection between those two.”

Given their long-time friendship, “Brad and Courteney have come full circle,” pointed out the source, noting that the duo has “been through it all.” And the drama doesn’t end there.

When Jennifer Aniston learned about the flirtation between her ex-husband and close friend, Jennifer allegedly was “annoyed.” An insider quoted by Hollywood Life described Aniston’s alleged reaction.

“[Jennifer Aniston] considers it a betrayal.”

New Idea magazine reported that Brad and Courteney were “once regular fixtures in each other’s lives.” The recent “chance meeting” allegedly “sparked serious chemistry” between Pitt and Cox. The publication also stated that the meeting had paved a path “for the duo to take their relationship to a new romantic level.”

The reunion reportedly took place at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu. In addition to Jennifer Aniston’s best friend Courteney, Brad mingled with celebrities such as Sting, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Zach Galifianakis.

However, an insider told the magazine that it was his long-time friend Courteney who received much of Pitt’s attention.

“Brad and Courteney greeted each other like old lovers.”

The report about the alleged flirty encounter between Cox and Pitt comes in the wake of their reunion in September. People magazine reported that there was “no bad blood” when Brad joined his former wife’s best friend Courteney for dinner at a Hollywood hotspot.

Pitt and Cox were part of a group participating in a dinner party to honor their manager Cynthia Pett-Dante’s birthday.

“”They hugged and kissed when they greeted each other,” an onlooker told People. “They talked for a while.”

The publication also reported that Pitt and Cox “have remained friendly” despite Brad’s breakup from Aniston. Consequently, at the reunion, they devoted “a good portion of the evening [to] enjoying one another’s company.”

Brad and Courteney spent time “catching up” and “chatting,” according to the observer, who described the couple as appearing “happy and totally relaxed, very at ease” without any awkwardness apparently between them.

“And they were both smiling the entire time. It didn’t seem awkward at all.”

Pitt seemed “really cool,” summed up the eyewitness.

As for how Brad’s ex-wife Jennifer is coping with the alleged situation, Hollywood Take cited a source’s description of Pitt’s and Aniston’s relationship and how it reportedly is affecting her relationship with her husband Justin Theroux.

The insider claimed that Jennifer has been comforting Pitt recently, and that it has allegedly caused problems between Aniston and Theroux.

“[Jennifer and Justin] have been at each other’s throats ever since he found out,” said the source. “Jen’s a mess because Justin is furious that’s she’s been way too available.”

Although Aniston reportedly has explained to her husband that “Brad just needs a sympathetic ear,” the insider also said that Justin is feeling “totally betrayed.”

However, although Jennifer and Theroux tend to try to keep their relationship private, Justin turned to Instagram to show his love for Aniston with a birthday greeting when the actress turned 48 on February 11, reported Today.

Justin charmed his followers with the sweet message showing his affection for Jennifer, earning praise such as “love this picture so much.”

