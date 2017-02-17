Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev Handle Romance Rumors Like Pros

Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev have set new ex-couple goals for their fans. The former off-screen lovers have finally put an end to the long-time romance rumors.

The Vampire Diaries co-stars, who portray the roles of Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert in the CW show, have taken to social media to prove their friendship. In a recent revelation by Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, the ex-couple are good friends and nothing more.

Even Somerhalder’s wife, Nikki Reed, has come forward to voice her opinion on the matter and cleared the air of falsely accused clashes with her husband and his ex-girlfriend. Reed revealed in her Instagram post that she and Ian thought in the past that silence was the best way to deal with “baseless rumors,” but now they have heard enough.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are fed up with the divorce rumors and the reports that the Vampire Diaries actor is back with Dobrev. Ian Somerhalder’s Instagram post had a picture of him with Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed with a caption saying, “Chilling with these two,” followed by a long message asking websites to stop posting wrong stories for click-bait traffic.

Somerhalder said that gossip websites were pretending that they know Dobrev and Reed very well and were falsely writing stories of backstabbing and hatred. He added that since The Vampire Diaries is coming to an end, he would like to spread love and continue life with respect.

In addition, Nina Dobrev simply stated in her post that she is hanging out with Ian and Nikki, whom she lovingly called “Somereed.”

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Dobrev was recently seen in the teaser of the Vampire Diaries finale episode, which led to many rumors and link-up stories of Dobrev and Somerhalder. While Nina is not dating anyone officially, the fake stories have always surrounded Ian and Nikki’s blissful married life.

Reed further said in her post that no one wishes to address false accusations, but they (Ian, Nikki, and Nina) feel like they have a moral obligation towards young girls and so, they are putting an end to all the fake stories.

“So here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that’s what these magazines, websites and blogs don’t understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let’s turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully.”

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for three years between 2010 and 2013 before calling it quits. The actors continued filming for The Vampire Diaries together, even after their breakup, but then Dobrev left the show in Season 6. Somerhalder started dating Twilight actress Nikki Reed by mid-2014 and married her in April of 2015 after a one-year engagement.

Dobrev even tried her luck in relationships again when she started dating actor Austin Stowell in August of 2015, but she split with him in February of 2016. She is recently rumored to be dating Scream Queens actor Glen Powell.

According to E! Online, Dobrev and Powell share same friends and are having a low-profile affair.

“They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while. Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other’s families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him.”

However, Dobrev has not addressed to her link-up rumors with Powell as of now. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev will soon be seen together in the Vampire Diaries finale episodes.

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]