The Newest ‘Star Wars’ Episode 8 Poster Is Here And Rey Is Sporting A New Look

The Star Wars Episode 8 poster has been revealed and finally fans of the epic space saga get to see Rey and his cohorts looking cool and ready to battle against the First Order.

According to Movie Pilot, the latest Star Wars Episode 8 poster features the main protagonists of the first installment to the new Star Wars trilogy. In the poster, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) strike poses beside each other.

The Star Wars Episode 8 poster also features a slightly different Rey in that her hair isn’t tied up like in The Force Awakens. In the new poster Rey’s hair is still tied at the back but most of her long locks are dropping on her shoulders.

It may be a nod to the prequel trilogy where Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd/Hayden Christensen) sported different hairstyles while he evolved as a Padawan into a Jedi Master.

Seeing that Rey could undergo Jedi training from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi there’s a good chance that she will also sport new hairstyles as she progresses from a neophyte into a Jedi Knight.

But one of the more exciting details that fans have noticed about the Star Wars Episode 8 poster is that Rey is wielding a light saber and it’s the same Jedi weapon that she returned to Luke at the end of The Force Awakens.

According to Movie Pilot there’s a good chance that she’ll use it more than its original owner who might no longer be interested in waging a war against the dark side of the Force.

But at least he’ll be at Rey’s side training her to understand the Force.

According to Movie Pilot, Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, said that the upcoming sequel will focus largely on Rey and Luke’s relationship and how the latter will help her figure out how to use her powers.

He said, “Part of what’s she’s dealing with is the realization that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

But Star Wars fans are theorizing that the Star Wars Episode 8 poster implies something tragic about the upcoming film and the title of the movie has a lot to do with what might happen in the next installment.

Some fans are theorizing that since the movie is called Star Wars: The Last Jedi there’s a good chance that Luke won’t survive the end of the upcoming film.

Since Rey has displayed powers befitting of a Jedi there’s a good chance that she will be the last one and that Luke will die by the end of the upcoming movie. And with a poster showing Rey wielding Luke’s light saber it’s not farfetched to say that that theory makes sense.

Another detail that the site noticed about the Star Wars Episode 8 poster is the appearance of Poe Dameron. Oscar Isaac’s character in The Force Awakens was a significant one in the development of the story but he didn’t have as much screen time as Daisy Ridley or John Boyega.

But in the new poster Isaac’s character who is the Resistance’s expert X-wing fighter is standing beside the two main protagonists of the trilogy so there’s a good chance that he’ll also have more screen time in the upcoming film as compared to before, or at least Poe Dameron will have a more significant role in the next film’s story.

The third person in the Star Wars Episode 8 poster is John Boyega’s Finn, who was last seen in The Force Awakens stuck in a coma.

It seems that the former Stormtrooper has gotten back on his feet and ready to get into another adventure. Hopefully he’ll be reunited with Rey somewhere in the movie.

