Presidents Day Post Office Hours: Mail Delivery Monday? USPS, UPS, FedEx Open?

Is the post office open on Presidents’ Day and will FedEx and UPS be delivering packages on Monday, February 20? Whether you refer to the federal holiday as Washington’s Birthday, or Washington and Lincoln’s Birthday, there is always a bit of confusion when it comes to figuring out what’s open and what’s closed during the holiday weekend.

Although the official USPS website indicates that all post office branches will be closed, there are a few exceptions when it comes to getting your mail. Get the details below as well as the latest information about the holiday schedules for UPS and FedEx, and a list of banks and retails stores that will be open on Monday.

Presidents’ Day is the third federal holiday of 2017 and it always falls on a Monday and, if you are a federal employee, chances are you will get to enjoy a work-free three day weekend. However, that’s not the case for many people including retail employees, restaurants and fast-food workers, and salespeople who are hoping to sell a car or two at auto dealerships across the United States.

However, most government offices — including courts, the IRS, and the U.S. Post Office — will be closed for business on Monday. And if you need a little cash to shop the Presidents’ Day sales, most (but not all) banks will be closed on February 20.

If you are waiting for a letter or package — or maybe a bill? — to be delivered by your letter carrier, it won’t be delivered on Monday. However, the USPS reports that packages marked “Priority Mail Express” will be delivered on Presidents’ Day. The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. Postal Service also delivers Amazon packages on Sundays and holidays, but it’s important to check with Amazon to get your exact delivery date.

Although Monday is a holiday for the USPS, you will see plenty of UPS and FedEx trucks on the road on Monday because their employees won’t get the day off unless it’s a sick day or scheduled vacation day.

According to the official UPS holiday schedule, deliveries are made on three of the ten federal holidays — Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, and Columbus Day. Expect to find branch office open if you need to pick up or ship a package and deliveries are made according to the regular weekday schedule.

FedEx runs on a similar holiday schedule with the delivery company’s official website states that the company will be open for business on Presidents’ Day, Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

Wondering what else is open (or closed) on Monday? Scroll down for the list including banks, the stock market, state and local offices, retail stores, and restaurants.

Banks and credit unions: The Federal Reserve is closed and most banks and credit unions will also be closed on Monday. However, all TD Bank branches will be open regular hours and Saving Advice reports that other banks may open their in-store branches, but all transactions will be processed on Tuesday. Call ahead before you go so you don’t waste a trip only to find your bank closed.

Stock Market: The NYSE reports that it will be closed for trading on Monday.

Government Offices: Federal, state, and local government offices will be closed on Monday, so you will have to wait until Tuesday to go to (or call) the Department of Motor Vehicles, Social Security, the IRS, or the Department of Human Services.

Retail stores and restaurants: Presidents’ Day sales will be in full swing during the three-day holiday weekend. Most retail stores including Walmart, Costco, Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s will be open regular hours on Monday. Malls may have special holiday hours so check their website or give your favorite store a call before you venture out. In addition to retail stores, Bustle reports that “tons of places will be open on Presidents’ Day” including supermarkets and all major restaurants chains.

