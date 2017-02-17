Kim Kardashian Displays For Fans Of Recent Get-Away Trip To Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian displayed her famous backside for all to see in recent photos of a mini-holiday trip to Costa Rica.

Kim who took a break with her family members, excluding hubby Kanye West, appeared in a number of exclusive pictures whilst enjoying the sun in the Central American nation. She turned it on with a number of pictures highlighting her well worked out figure, and especially paying noteworthy attention to her booty.

In one of the pictures, Kim had on a skimpy brown bikini which drew heavy attention to her superficially curvy body. The bikini color also matched her tanned skin color, which colluded well with her gold sunglasses and long black hair. The image oozes off the perfect reality celebrity fondness that has been associated with the socialite.

La Familia A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Meanwhile her sister Khloe can also be seen lounging around getting a nice sunbath in the tropical region in a maroon bare-back swim suit in the US Magazine. The swim suit on US Magazine leaves little to the imagination of the older Kardashian as it exhibited her well-toned butt and blonde hair.

Kylie Jenner was at the forefront in one of the photos which she posted to her Instagram and captioned it “La Familia”

Kim Kardashian is one who is definitely not afraid of letting the handle fly off on many occasions and in another of her pictures, she was in a T-shirt and a thong underwear piece while facing away from the camera lens. She was in what appeared to be a slight waterfall by the pool side.

Guess who A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Kim can also be seen in a black two-piece bikini and in darker sun-glasses standing inside the edge of the pool as seen in Daily Mail as she just could not get enough of the sun soaking activity.

In a feistier one, the reality star is seen on her knees and hands in The Sun probably trying to get the right posture again exhibiting her butt in a tiny thong underwear and bra with her long hair in free flow.

Costa Rica seemed to give Kim the perfect getaway she had intended after some low-key time after being robbed in Paris some while back. After the incident, Kim stated that she would opt for a little bit more privacy. However she seemed rather unperturbed by the raunchy pictures posted as she focused on her relaxation and family time.

The family chose a costly but luxurious villa in Costa Rica.

The mother of two also found the time to go through intense and extensive workouts while on holiday. She shared this on her Snapchat account. She did the workout with her sister Khloe and stated that she rarely posts her workouts on social media unlike her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. She added, “But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.”

Kim afterwards made a point of attending her husband’s fashion show. Kanye had been busy all through with his upcoming fashion week to the point of missing out on the mini vacation and the Grammy Awards Show held in Los Angeles earlier.

The Yeezy Season 5 Show at the New York Fashion Week featuring Kanye’s latest fashion extraordinaire went down well and Kim was quick to congratulate Kanye. Kim wrote it all on twitter stating that she was overly delighted for Kanye West on his latest achievement with his fashion line and the Yeezy Season 5 installment.

The celeb and her Kanye who has died the top of his hair blonde got a couple of pics together looking happy.

Kim was in a snow-white jumpsuit that left more than enough room to highlight her bountiful cleavage adorned with a gold choker.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]