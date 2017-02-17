‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Rumors: Benicio Del Toro’s Character A Familiar Face?

More and more Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi plot details continue to emerge, the latest involving Benicio Del Toro’s character, which has been a bit of an enigma.

It has been revealed by well-known Star Wars tipster Mike Zeroh that the mysterious character that the actor will play is a dangerous man. Despite such reputation, he is not considered by the Resistance as an enemy.

Zeroh suggested that Del Toro’s Star Wars: Episode 8 role could be leader material, one who acts as the head of an unheard of third faction in the galaxy far, far away.

This means that apart from the two known opposing sides – Resistance and the First Order – there might be another existing group that is against both parties. This unit could be where Del Toro’s character belongs.

As to why he is not seen as an adversary by the heroes, it is because he might be of help to them in Star Wars: Episode 8 by offering manpower or resources to the Resistance in taking down the First Order.

Not too long ago, it was reported by Making Star Wars, which has been proven as a reliable source on all things Star Wars: Episode 8, that Del Toro’s character is dubbed as the “man in black.”

Interestingly, another Star Wars tipster, 4chan, leaked via Zeroh purported details about The Last Jedi teaser trailer featuring a man in black shooting with a blaster a group of mourning people in procession.

If the “man in black” and the one that will show up in the teaser trailer are one and the same, it does seem like Del Toro’s role in Star Wars: Episode 8 is not to be trifled with. More importantly, fans will not have to wait that long to see him in action.

Amusingly, in the above-mentioned report, Making Star Wars also suggested that the character could be connected to the casino planet in Star Wars: Episode 8, which was revealed by the site a few days ago to be Supreme Leader Snoke’s homeworld. This hints that he has a connection to him and that they might know each other. This does not automatically make him a baddie yet though.

With Del Toro’s character’s alliance unclear, it is speculated that he will be like Lando Calrissian, who was helpful to the heroes first only to pull the rug under them then assist them in the end. Zeroh would like to think whoever Del Toro is in Star Wars: Episode 8, he will be a bad guy turned good.

On the other hand, many believe that Del Toro’s The Last Jedi character is not someone new and could already be in the Star Wars universe. Speculations have it that it will be Ezra Bridger, a Force-sensitive rebel fighter and leader from the planet of Lothal who is currently featured in Star Wars: Rebels.

Del Toro’s role being kept under wraps has some thinking that whoever he will play will likely be someone fans already know from other Star Wars content. Otherwise, there would be no reason for Disney and Lucasfilm to keep it a secret.

This is not a long shot seeing that in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Forest Whitaker played the role of Saw Gerrera, another well-established character in the franchise’s expanded universe who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Unfortunately, Del Toro is no help with this mystery as he has always played coy when it comes to his Star Wars: Episode 8 character. Since the announcement of his casting, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has talked about it in vague and contradicting terms.

In an interview with the Italian magazine Grazia, he said that he has “never played an intergalactic villain” before, which suggested that he will be a baddie in the Star Wars film.

However, prior to that, he debunked during a chat with Entertainment Tonight the Star Wars: Episode 8 rumors that his character is a villain, saying that “they read a different script than I read.”

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be in cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]