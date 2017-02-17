Are Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce?

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson may be Hollywood’s latest “it” couple, but if they are, they are keeping their potential relationship under wraps.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year after just 2 years of marriage and a couple of months later, news of his possible relationship with Hudson surfaced.

Although Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have not been seen with one another since the rumors first started swirling, reports claim the actors have been allegedly enjoying a super secret romance for the past several weeks.

In one recent report, shared by The Silver Times, it was alleged that Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson had potentially confirmed their rumored romance. However, at the same time, the outlet noted that neither party had spoken about the alleged relationship at all — even to deny its existence.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating after striking up an attraction to one another on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the following year, their first biological child, daughter Shiloh, was born. In the years that followed, Pitt and Jolie became the adopted parents of Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia. They also welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

Although Kate Hudson has been staying quiet about the ongoing rumors tying her to Brad Pitt, she recently spoke of her love life during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. As the International Business Times revealed on February 17, Kate Hudson dished on dating apps and revealed how she would like to meet a man.

“What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, maybe… no,” Hudson admitted during the appearance, failing to name any names. “So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away. All your girlfriends seem to maybe go to lunch and then it’s like, ‘What happened to that guy you met on Raya or Bumble and whatever else?'”

Brad Pitt hasn’t spoken out about his future romances since splitting from Jolie, but when it comes to the future, who knows where his life will take him. For now, however, Hudson is staying quiet about the rumors and focusing on her potential future love interest.

“I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?’ Maybe I’m old school, but I’m alright,” she explained to Ellen Degeneres.

While the alleged couple isn’t saying a thing about their rumored relationship status, a number of members of Hudson’s family have reacted to the news. As The Silver Times explained days ago, Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, was asked about the potential romance while out in Los Angeles last month and seemed to be amused by the alleged news. Meanwhile, Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, poked fun at the rumored relationship on his Instagram page weeks ago.

Along with a photo of a cover of Star magazine, which featured his sister on the cover with a headline that read, “It’s Getting Serious: Brad Moves In,” Oliver channeled his sarcastic side for what proved to be a hilarious take on the actor’s potential situation.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a d**p!!” he wrote.

