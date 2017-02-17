Kaley Cuoco’s Adorable Anniversary Celebration – Baby With Karl Cook Soon?

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are setting major relationship goals. The Big Bang Theory star and equestrian boyfriend recently celebrated their one-year anniversary of togetherness on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco posted adorable messages for each other on their Instagram account. The Big Bang Theory actress posted a picture of them kissing while horse riding. Their kissing photograph is well received by fans, with one of the fans saying, “Every horse girls dream…a guy who shares her passion for horses and all that comes with being an equestrian.”

Cucoo posted the beautiful, sweet message for boyfriend saying that their each day together is like Valentine’s Day.

Every day since we've met has been better than Valentines Day … Happy 1 year my ???? @mrtankcook ????cred @kristinlee_photo ???????????? A post shared by @normancook on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

In return, Cook revealed the first picture of kiss that he sent to the actress. The delightful couple shares the passion of horses and is deeply in love. So much so that, Kaley’s faith in marriage and having a family of her own has returned after her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The 8 Simple Rules actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that after her divorce from Sweeting, she would cry doing yoga and would talk to her horses, who play a major role in her life. She further said that her belief in “the sanctity of marriage” has returned. Cuoco added that she is absolutely considering to marry soon and have a family of her own.

“I’m meant to be a mom.”

She even revealed the sweetest love story about how things started with boyfriend Cook.

“Literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. We each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ — and everything changed. I looked at him and he looked at me…”

Kaley Cuoco, who has previously dated her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki for two years, had to face a tough time after her divorce last year before she met Karl Cook, Entertainment Online reported.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve. And I knew even deep down, I knew this was just not the right thing. The right thing was coming for me. I knew it. We all go through these things, but a lot of people don’t see everyone’s personal life played out. A lot of people go through this stuff on their own and I’m just glad I got through it. And I couldn’t be happier. It’s like I saw the light somehow.”

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting’s divorce got finalized in May 2016 and the actress has not looked back since. She is happy with Karl and is mostly seen enjoying off-screen and red carpet moments with him.

The couple never misses gushing about each other. According to People, Cuoco is indeed enjoying life with Cook. She said that she is very happy.

“I can’t stop smiling. Life is so so good.”

On-lookers have even praised the couple. According to MSN, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seem to be in a good spot together.

“She [Kaley Cuoco] is always traveling with him [Karl Cook]. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Meanwhile, a big win for Kaley Cuoco’s Penny in The Big Bang Theory, as the CBS television series is looking forward for two more seasons after wrapping of Season 10. The five main cast members are said to be continuing their streak of making $1 million per episode, Independent reported.

Kaley Cuoco seems to be enjoying life blissfully, as she enjoys the off-screen company of Karl Cook and onscreen life of Penny. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have not officially set a date for marriage but it is definitely a possibility in the near future.

[Feature Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]