Lenny Kravitz And Nicole Kidman: Inside Their Secret Romance And Engagement

Lenny Kravitz let love rule with Nicole Kidman back in the day. Kravitz not only dated the Oscar-winning actress after her divorce from Tom Cruise, but he popped the question to her. In a new interview with the digital magazine The Edit, Kidman dropped the bombshell that she was once engaged to the father of her Big Little Lies co-star, Zoe Kravitz.

“Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father,” Kidman revealed. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Lenny Kravitz, who was previously married to Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet for six years, began dating Nicole in 2003 after she rented a New York City apartment from him while building work was being carried out on her own home nearby.

Nicole Kidman CONFIRMS she was once engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz https://t.co/tsw7frXj9Z pic.twitter.com/kkQ3nwHzIj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, Lenny Kravitz’ relationship with the movie star was very much on the down low at the time. In 2003, the new couple went out for a late-night meal at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo, but Nicole hid behind Lenny as they made their way to a limo hours later. Onlookers noted that the duo clearly did not want to be photographed together, although they were previously spotted together at New York nightclub Bungalow 8 as well as one of P Diddy’s parties in NYC.

At the time, a spokesman for Kidman said Kravitz was not living in his Manhattan apartment with her and the two were just “old friends.” But clearly, they were much more than that.

It's retro Friday! Remember when Nicole Kidman was involved with Lenny Kravitz? This cover comes from August 2003. pic.twitter.com/Ofr8cakPdE — New Idea magazine (@NewIdeamagazine) August 1, 2013

In 2007, the actress told Vanity Fair that she was briefly engaged to another man after her split from Cruise but before she met her current husband, Keith Urban. At the time, Nicole did not reveal that her mystery fiancé was Lenny Kravitz.

“I got engaged to somebody … but it just wasn’t right,” she told Vanity Fair. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

While Kidman went on to find love and marriage with country star Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz has remained single. Shortly after his relationship with Nicole ended, Lenny Kravitz even made a celibacy vow. While the rocker vowed to remain celibate until marriage, he later told reporters he was tired of talking about the subject. In 2008, Lenny told Maxim magazine he practiced celibacy for three years because he was looking for a deeper connection with a woman.

“It’s just a promise I made until I get married,” Kravitz told Maxim (via Digital Spy).

“Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit. It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture.”

Lenny Kravitz is the son of news producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker (The Jeffersons). Lenny has been vocal about the fact that his parents’ divorce deeply impacted his own relationships, and in an interview on Oprah’s Master Class, Kravitz said his father’s words as he walked out the door had a profound effect on him.

“My father loved my mother,” Lenny said. “My father just liked women. My father was getting ready to leave and move out, and said, ‘You’ll do it, too.’ It messed me up.”

While his relationship with Bonet and Kidman didn’t work out, in a 2011 interview with Us Weekly, Lenny Kravitz revealed he was happily single, but he didn’t rule out marriage in the future.

“I am just waiting for whatever is right,” Lenny told Us. “I don’t know what that is. I am sure I will know when I see it.”

Kravitz admitted that he’s a romantic at heart, and he even revealed that his daughter gives him advice on his love life.

“We talk about everything, but she is a very smart girl,” Kravitz said. “She probably advises me way more than I advise her! She is very, very perceptive.”

Lenny Kravitz has been romantically linked to Madonna, Penelope Cruz, Kylie Minogue, Vanessa Paradis, and Adriana Lima. Kravitz most recently ran into his former fiancé, Nicole Kidman, at the 2013 CMT Awards and he happily posed for pictures with her and her husband of 10 years.

Take a look at the video below to see Lenny Kravitz talking about love and marriage on Oprah’s Master Class.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]