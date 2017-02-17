New Kids On The Block Are Back With A Tour, TV Show, And Marriage Proposal

New Kids on the Block are part of The Total Package, according to ET Online. Although the New Kids are not kids anymore, and they’re certainly not a new band anymore, they are set to put their vocal cords to the test again while performing in front of huge crowds.

New Kids on the Block are headed back on tour with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men. The North American tour, titled The Total Package Tour, will kick off on May 12 and includes dates in 44 cities.

The 2017 tour will include a special Boston tour, the band’s hometown, at Fenway Park on July 8. It will be a huge event not only for New Kids on the Block, who are currently on a touring hiatus, but also for Paula Abdul, because it’ll be her first major tour in more than 25 years.

The tour will certainly be the Total Package Tour, as it’ll feature some of the greatest pop and R&B songs from Abdul, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men. In a statement announcing the upcoming tour, NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg said the band is bringing “a party” for their fans.

“It’s not just a show, it’s an experience. Paula Abdul is such a pop icon and Boyz II Men are one of the best R&B acts of all time.”

The tour’s name was inspired by 2013’s Package Tour, which featured New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, and Boyz II Men.

At least one member of New Kids on the Block will have a hectic year in 2017 as, in addition to their upcoming tour, Joey McIntyre is set to star in an all-new TV show. Us Weekly reported McIntyre plays the role of a TV talk show host who wants to transition to a serious actor in Return of the Mac.

The show, reportedly inspired by the New Kids on the Block member’s real life, will co-star his wife and their three children. Return of the Mac premieres on Wednesday, April 12.

Even though the “Step by Step” band was on a touring hiatus in 2016, the boys still kept themselves busy. New Kids on the Block did it all in 2016: went to prom, showed off their abs in shirtless group pics, and even filmed a guest spot on Netflix’s Fuller House Season 2. The band broke up in 1994 and had a few unsuccessful attempts to glue NKOTB back together.

In 2007, New Kids on the Block secretly reunited, but only one year later they officially reunited with the release of their new album. That same year, NKOTB went on a tour.

2016 was a wonderful year not only for New Kids on the Block as a band, but also for some members individually, according to the Daily Mail. Jonathan Knight took the opportunity to propose to his longtime boyfriend, Harley Rodriguez.

And Rodriguez said “yes”! In his interview with SiriusXM, the New Kids on the Block member revealed that he had popped the question during their vacation in Africa. And most excitedly, their moms witnessed the whole thing!

“We were in Africa, our parents were there – our moms were there – and I just figure this was the time to pop the question and make it official.”

Knight, who has been with New Kids on the Block from the very beginning in the 80s, said he and his longtime love were on the Zambezi River, right above Victoria Falls. The whole thing happened at night, when the four embarked on a nighttime raft dinner out on the river.

As if it wasn’t romantic and memorable enough, it was at the time of the super moon! Saying that it was “absolutely beautiful” and “romantic,” the New Kids on the Block singer also added that hippopotami and crocodiles were in the background.

Just like New Kids on the Block fans had no clue that the boys reunited in 2007, Knight says Rodriguez had “no clue” he was going to propose that night, adding that they have always considered themselves a married couple.

Last summer, Knight changed his name on social media to Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez. Rodriguez, meanwhile, goes under the name Harley Knight-Rodriguez on his social media accounts.

