Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot Made Me Feel ‘Incompetent’, Says Jon Hamm

Upcoming Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, has more on her sleeve than just an Amazon warrior princess – last year, she took part in the comedy film Keeping Up with the Joneses, where she starred alongside Zach Galifianakis and Jon Hamm. While the movie was a big box office flop, Jon Hamm had only positive things to say about his co-star, Gal Gadot, following the recent digital release of the film.

Jon particularity praised Gal’s linguistic abilities, saying they were “humbling”, while Gal admitted she would entrust Jon with her daughter.

In Keeping Up with the Joneses, directed by Greg Mottola, Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher play a suburban couple who get into trouble when they find out their new neighbors (Gal Gadot and Jon Hamm) are actually secret government spies.

True to her cinematic future as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot made her on-screen husband, Jon Hamm, feel humbled and incompetent, as he tells OK! Online.

“She is Israeli of course, but speaks great English. It’s always humbling when you work with someone who is not a native English speaker and speaks English marginally better than you do and also speaks three or four other languages. You just feel horribly incompetent as a human being!”

Gal Gadot, who is now 31-years-old, was born in Israel and lived there for most of her life so far. She served in the Israeli Defense Forces for two years, studied law, and then switched her career path when a casting director hired her for a major role in Fast & Furious.

Her first appearance as Wonder Woman was in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where many critics mentioned Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot as one of the only redeeming qualities of that film. The solo Wonder Woman movie is scheduled for release on June 2.

Aside from Gal Gadot’s English knowledge, Jon Hamm also praised her for being talented – and nice, which is not necessarily a given in Hollywood.

“She is obviously incredibly talented. Like almost everyone else you come across in this industry, when you actually meet them as people you’re like, ‘oh you’re just a person. You’re a nice person.”

In turn, Gal also had some nice things of her own to say about Jon Hamm. An actress, a nice person and Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is also a mother to a daughter, 6-year-old Alma. Recently asked by Glamour who would be the best choice to put her daughter to sleep, Gal named her Keeping Up with the Joneses’ co-star.

“He was a teacher many years ago. He’s really, really good with kids. Alma likes him a lot. I think that he might be able to find his way with her. He’ll do it with fried chicken and M&M’s.”

Last November, Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Versano, announced they were pregnant with baby number two – on Instagram. That announcement gathered almost 400,000 likes.

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨????????????✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Speaking of her role in Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot said in the past that it would be an opportunity for her to give her daughter a strong female role mode. Some, however, have questioned Wonder Woman’s ability to serve as a strong role model for girls, due to her skimpy outfit.

As reported on The Inquisitr, Gal Gadot rejected these accusations, saying that a woman can be strong and sexy at the same time.

“When people argue that Wonder Woman should ‘cover up,'”, she said, “I don’t quite get it. They say, ‘If she’s smart and strong, she can’t also be sexy.’ That’s not fair. Why can’t she be all of the above?”

We will have to wait and see how this all plays out for Gal Gadot in the upcoming Wonder Woman film. But for now, hearing an accomplished actor like Jon Hamm praise Gal’s skills and personality, certainly says a lot about her character – and her ability to serve as a strong role model.