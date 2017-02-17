‘Love Actually’ 10 Minute Sequel Will Show ‘What Everyone Is Up To’

Love Actually hit cinemas 14 years ago, and loyal fans have been waiting a long time for a sequel.

The Huffington Post reported that Richard Curtis has brought together a number of cast members for the highly-anticipated sequel; however, the result will not be a feature length film. Instead, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, and Bill Nye will be appearing in a 10-minute video on Friday, March 24: a video that will be forming part of the BBC’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day Telethon – a money raising venture to assist children living in poverty.

Here Are the First Photos of the 'Love Actually' Sequel https://t.co/lNjbsqfssU pic.twitter.com/ZcIRwJSNjv — Julia Hatton (@Findsuitablejob) February 17, 2017

Also featuring in the video will be Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Rowan Atkinson, Marcus Brixton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Lucia Moniz, and Olivia Olsen.

Richard Curtis, the film’s creator, spoke of his decision to make the short video.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question – or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.”

Since its release 14 years ago, Love Actually has become a classic, sometimes a controversial one, and many fans joined together in their sadness on hearing of the death of Alan Rickman last January. Unfortunately, Emma Thompson will not appear in the video, and neither will Joanna Page, Martin Freeman, Laura Linney, Rodrigo Santoro, and of course the late Alan Rickman.

First photos from set of #LoveActually mini-sequel show Liam Neeson's sweet reunion with his onscreen family https://t.co/Cm3htL8EXe pic.twitter.com/ItJNmlqEnS — People Magazine (@people) February 17, 2017

The Huffington Post reports that fans of Love Actually will now have an excuse to debate the merits of this much-talked-about movie, away from the annual Christmas mudslinging. Incidentally, Love Actually brought in $247 million worldwide when it opened in 2003.

Cast members have convened to create this short film for Red Nose Day, which is a biannual event co-founded by Richard Curtis in 1985, in support of the British charity, Comic Relief. The short film is currently in production, and is titled Red Nose Day Actually. The charity telethon will air on BBC One on March 24, and on NBC on May 25.

Variety and the Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from Richard Curtis.

“We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part ― and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun ― very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day ― and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

The Mirror reported that first pictures released from Red Nose Day Actually show a very grown up Sam. Fans will remember Sam as the little boy who broke everyone’s hearts 14 years ago with his declaration of young love.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster will still be playing Liam Neeson’s stepson, and it is understood that the two still have a lovable father-stepson relationship. Brodie-Sangster was seen on set filming a scene with Neeson, but of course, he’s not a little boy anymore, and he looks a whole lot different now.

Fans may be surprised to hear this, but there are actually people out there who thoroughly dislike the Love Actually movie. Fortunately, their disgust for the movie won’t stop the sequel.

Hands up who's excited about the Love Actually reunion? ????https://t.co/wN6blAseGY pic.twitter.com/Ax5OXvrL9n — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 15, 2017

The Washington Post reported that hating the 2003 classic holiday rom-com has become a yearly tradition on the Internet.

Love Actually haters love to rip the movie to shreds, ridiculing pretty much everything about it – it’s stalker storyline, wildly unrealistic premises, and sexist tropes. But there are many more fans out there who simply love the movie and will be thrilled to hear about the sequel.

Of course, fans and cast members will be thinking about Alan Rickman, the brilliant actor who tragically passed away last year.

[Featured Composite Image containing photos by Tristan Fewings,MJ Kim/Getty Images]