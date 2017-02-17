Jenson Button’s Girlfriend Brittny Ward Goes Fully Nude In Her Throwback Pics

Brittny Ward keeps fans delighted as she posted one saucy snap after another. She hasn’t been keen to shy away from the social media as she bared her sculpted physique going fully nude in her throwback pictures. Jenson Button is seriously a lucky guy to have one heck of a girlfriend.

Jenson Button’s girlfriend goes fully nude in her throwback pictures

Brittny Ward knows how to handle her followers. On Wednesday, she sets her fans’ pulses rising as she shared smoldering photos of herself in Snapchat. The model became the talk of the town as goes fully nude in one of the snaps.

One of the photos she shared was of her wearing only a red strappy bikini bottoms while she covered her breasts with her left arm putting on a sideboob show. And sideboobs have never looked this good! We were also given an eyeful of her toned and cheeky derriere. With her hair falling past her shoulder and rocking a fringe, she gave the camera a big smile.

Brittney shared another stunning throwback photo where we see her going fully nude and wearing nothing at all but a pair of black stilettos. Her golden body was on full display as she whips her hair back. Hands down! She slayed that moment and again we repeat, Jenson Button is seriously one lucky guy.

Only a few people have the guts to go fully nude and look good in it.

The 25-year-old model then posted her final throwback picture and we see Britnny with her back to the camera wearing skimpy black lingerie and sheer stockings. The shot showed off her amazing curves and again, her best asset—a big and round posterior. The caption on the photo read, “Determined to get this bod back.”

Brittny Ward and Jenson Button’s romance

Jenson Button, a Formula One World champion in 2009 participated in his last race for F1 in November 2016. He is a well-known race car driver since he started his career back in 2000 at the Australian Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Brittny Ward is a former UFC ring girl and Playboy‘s Miss January 2015.

“I felt very badass when shooting this pictorial—a bit like, say Angelina Jolie. I felt like a hyper-confident, kickass woman,” she said during an interview when asked what she felt as she joined the ranks of Playboy‘s iconic bunnies.

She started modeling at the age of 12 and since then, she has been successful in her chosen field and even gaining fame after her Playboy stint, grabbing the attention of Next Management, a modeling agency.

She explained to 411Mania that her mother was the one who encouraged her to pursue modeling, “I started modeling at the age of 12 when my mother noticed that I was getting tall and decided to send my photos into a modeling agency.”

Jenson and Brittny’s relationship became public three months following his split from Jessica Michibata in December 2015. Prior to Jenson, Brittny was reportedly dating Twilight actor Kellan Lutz but appeared to have split in early 2015.

Currently, the lovely pair is going out in dates and private getaways when they’re not busy doing their respective work. Last month, they were spotted looking relax and cozy with one another at a beach in Miami for Jenson’s 37th birthday.

Britnny Ward’s latest snaps

The brunette sets a stir on social media after she shared a steamy topless shower scene of herself while using only her hands to protect her modesty. In another Instagram post, she kept her followers entertained by giving us a good view of her ample cleavage.

The snap showed Brittny using her arms to expertly cover her boobs and preventing any nip slip. What made the photo unique was because of the multi-colored glitter that dotted her chest.

