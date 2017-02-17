‘Dance Moms’ News: Chloe Lukasiak To Battle ALDC In Season 7B

The Dance Moms Season 7 midseason finale will see Chloe Lukasiak and her mother Christi make an appearance on the show three long years after they left. While this is already big for fans, they will be happy to know that this is just the beginning of their long-awaited comeback.

It turns out that the Lukasiaks will also be back in another episode of the second half of the current season of Dance Moms, this time for Chloe to actually take part in a competition.

Chloe will head to Phoenix, Arizona on February 18 for Sheer Talent, which will be filmed for Dance Moms. However, she will not be dancing for the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), but for one of her former group’s rivals, the Murrieta Dance Project (MDP).

Christi Lukasiak took to Instagram to post a photo of Chloe and her younger sister, Clara, with MDP owner, Erin Babbs. There was a camera crew believed to be from Dance Moms that can be seen in the background, which had many believing she will be back on the show with a new team to boot.

Never say never….#DanceMomsOG A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

The MDP is known as one ALDC’s major adversaries in Dance Moms although their rivalry was at its peak in the fifth season. With Chloe now on their side, things are expected to heat up real quick.

The caption the former dance mom wrote with the photo also hinted the possibility that Chloe might appear in more Dance Moms Season 7 episodes. Some hope she will star in a brand new season too.

However, at the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. The Lukasiak ladies are only lined up for one Dance Moms Season 7B appearance, which is the one where Chloe will compete for MDP.

Before that, Chloe and Christi will appear in the two-part Dance Moms Season 7 midseason finale for the first time since they left in 2014 after the latter’s falling out with dance coach Abby Lee Miller.

As teased by Lifetime in the preview below, none of the ALDC members and their dance moms knew they were there. They had to hide in the dressing room during the competition so as to not spoil the surprise.

Lukasiak has also expressed her interest to compete again and while she gets that chance in Dance Moms Season 7B, she will now be battling the girls she previously danced side by side with.

Fans will definitely want to see how MDP with Chloe will fare against the ALDC. There is no way of knowing at the moment whether she will be in a group dance or will do a solo. If it will be the latter, chances are the returning Dance Moms star will be up against one of the elite team members, who are good friends of hers.

However, as Lukasiak revealed on Teen Vogue, the reason she wanted to return is to simply reunite with her Dance Moms family because it was being reported that the Lifetime reality series, where she was one of the original cast members, might be cancelled.

“It made me really sad, because that was my childhood, that was how I grew up. I was like, maybe we should go back for Nationals. I would love to see them dance and kind of see what everyone’s been up to. My mom got in touch with them, and they were like, yes! Come back! We’ll see what’s going to happen next.”

Chloe Lukasiak is inarguably one of the fan-favorites in Dance Moms. When she left the series, many hoped she will find her way back. It took a while, but the wait is over.

Whether her return will help save the show or not, viewers could only hope. But should Dance Moms Season 7 mark the end of the line, many fans will be happy that Chloe Lukasiak got to be a part of it once more, something that was deemed impossible, before it was axed.

Watch Chloe and Christi Lukasiak in the Dance Moms Season 7B midseason finale on Tuesday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]