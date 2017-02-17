Twenty One Pilots Release First Episode Of Tour Documentary Following Grammy Win

Twenty One Pilots are rewarding fans with a documentary web series of their Emotional Roadshow Tour following Sunday’s Grammy win. The Pilots, who have been touring since last year, are wrapping up it up in April. The first of five episodes was released by Twenty One Pilots on Wednesday.

The nearly nine minute episode features behind the scenes footage of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun as well as some of the Twenty One Pilots stage show.

Watch it here:

Twenty One Pilots are known for having a strong connection with their fans through their interactive shows. Venues on the Emotional Roadshow Tour have been selling out all over the world and this may be the band’s way of letting those who were unable to attend to experience it. According to Billboard, Twenty One Pilots released a live version of their album Blurryface in November. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the band also released free music during the holidays as a means of continuing to connect with fans.

Pilots lead singer Tyler Joseph was sure to point out the band’s love and affection for their fans at the American Music Awards saying that none of the recording industry executives mattered but it was because of fan support that Twenty One Pilots was experiencing such enormous success.

2016 was a whirlwind year for Twenty One Pilots. The band broke Billboard records, scoring multiple hits. The Pilots were unprepared for such a tidal wave of fan reaction and at one point, Tyler Joseph, who typically likes to crowd surf during performances, found himself being manhandled by an over enthusiastic crowd and was forced to end the TOP’s Reading gig early.

Along with winning two American Music Awards for Favorite Pop Group/Duo and Favorite Album, Twenty One Pilots pulled off an upset at the 2017 Grammys when they beat out Rihanna and Drake for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Stressed Out.” The win by the Pilots wasn’t as shocking as what they did once their award was announced.

According to USA Today, just after Twenty One Pilots was announced as the winner, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun stunned the audience when they stripped off their pants before walking onstage in their underwear to accept the award. During the acceptance speech, Joseph recounted their early days in which he and Dun were watching the Grammys together sitting on a couch in their underwear. Not knowing the level of success they would go on to achieve, the duo made a vow to each other.

“Josh turned to me — and we were no one at that time — he turned to me and he said, ‘If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this,'” Joseph explained of their underwear walk of fame. And it’s that humorous, playful, and humbled attitude that make Twenty One Pilots so endearing to their fans.

While the band has gained popularity with mainstream, ordinary people, they also made headlines this week for being the object of Kate Hudson’s affection. Hudson took her sons to the Pilots concert at the Honda Center, posting photos of their meet and greet to her Instagram.

Surprised the boys tonight with their favorite band @twentyonepilots ???? Thank you guys and the whole TOP family for making it so special ???? We had a blast ????✨ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:33am PST

Bing Bong in heaven ✨ @twentyonepilots A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:44am PST

According to a review by Madison Desler of The Orange County Register, Twenty One Pilots didn’t fail to meet Kate Hudson’s or any other fans’ expectations.

“Their show on Wednesday night at the Honda Center was a spectacle in every sense of the word, with two stages, a giant hamster ball, and even a magic trick of sorts during ‘Hometown’ that sent lead singer Tyler Joseph from the stage up into the nosebleeds in the blink of an eye,” Desler said.

Reaching fans at every level. That seems to be Twenty One Pilots’ thing.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS.]