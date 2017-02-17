Lady Gaga and Metallica Find ‘Another Level Of Intimacy’ Lars Ulrich Wants More

Lars Ulrich, drummer for Metallica, just can’t get enough of Lady Gaga. After meeting with Mother Monster, hanging out with her at a party and then performing with her at the Grammy Awards Lars is ready for Gaga to join Metallica.

It was Lars Ulrich of Metallica who made the first move to invite Lady Gaga to join with James Hetfield to sing “Moth Into Flame” as a duet at this year’s Grammy Awards. Metallica is so excited about performing with Mother Monster, especially Lars apparently.

Lars Ulrich explained to Entertainment Weekly how he came to pop the big question to Lady Gaga. Of course, in this case, the big question was, if the lady would sing “Moth Into Flame” as a duet with James Hetfield at the Grammy Awards.

“I was at a dinner party at my buddy’s house a couple months ago and she was there. We ended up sitting and talking about her old metal days in Jersey and the Lower East Side. I knew she was a metal chick at heart, but I didn’t know how deep her metal roots were.”

Lady Gaga clarified in The Rolling Stone that the party was at Bradley Cooper’s home. She said that Lars Ulrich is amazing and according to her Metallica is just getting better every year. It seems she is very excited about Metallica and singing with James Hetfield.

Lady Gaga let Lars Ulrich know she was a huge Metallica fan. Lars spilled to Entertainment Weekly that she knew all their deep cuts. Not just their greatest hits, but all the songs on all the albums. Lars Ulrich seemed thrilled that she was so familiar with their music.

“Her relationship with Metallica goes way back — like deep album cuts on the early couple records. We’re sitting there and I took a shot. I said, “Listen, we’ve been invited to do the Grammys again, come sing with us, it would be so much fun. I think this is the right fit.” She just said, ‘Yes.'”

Lady Gaga just said “Yes” to Lars Ulrich of Metallica. She was very eager to sing with James Hetfield. Lars Ulrich was really surprised that she didn’t want to ask her manager first or check her calendar or anything. Her answer was just “Yes.” Lars told Entertainment Weekly he admired her talent.

“She’s so talented and she’s so eager.”

Lars Ulrich of Metallica enthusiastically told The Rolling Stone he was really excited about more extensive collaborations between Lady Gaga and Metallica. Lars Ulrich wants more Gaga. James Hetfield apparently agrees.

“[Lady Gaga is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band [Metallica]”

While James Hetfield was really bummed about his mic not working at the Grammy Awards, roughly tossing his guitar after the song, Lars Ulrich actually enjoyed that part. It’s not that Lars Ulrich didn’t want to hear James Hetfield, just that when Hetfield finally realized that he needed to just go over and share the working mic with Lady Gaga, the chemistry was just so perfect.

“We just had to battle through it and keep going, which is what we did. It’s live television, this stuff happens… I think, in some ways, the fact that James and her were singing out of her mic, there was another level of intimacy that was created. I’m totally happy.”

Only afterward did Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich learn why Hetfield’s mic didn’t work. It seems that some stagehand had inadvertently unplugged the wire, just before Metallica and Lady Gaga took the stage to perform.

Nothing was going to dampen Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s spirits on Grammy Awards night, though. Ulrich was too stoked about their new guest singer.

James Hetfield was quite upset about his mic not working. It was very frustrating for Hetfield who was obviously angry about the technical error that kept him from being heard, but thankfully at least James was able to share a mic with Lady Gaga.

Metallica fans who don’t quite get what Lars Ulrich is talking about must have missed the Grammy Awards. Lady Gaga’s performance with James Hetfield was blistering. Mother Monster even went on to stage dive and do a bit of crowd surfing during the instrumental break. It was a side of this multifaceted performer that hasn’t been seen in a long time. Even at the Grammys, the crowd went wild.

Lars Ulrich made Metallica’s intentions toward Lady Gaga quite clear to The Rolling Stone. They definitely want to pursue this professional relationship further. Despite the mic malfunction Metalica loves the way they sound with Mother Monster and think she is a perfect match for the band.

“We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this. It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists, and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’ Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”

Lars Ulrich has a point. Lady Gaga does fit right in with Metallica. Her voice blends so well with Hetfield’s, with them both face to face and their mouths only inches apart. The performance at the Grammy Awards was both explosive and authentic. Who would have thought it would work so naturally?

Lady Gaga and Metallica are definitely on the same page. “Moth Into Flame” sounded as if it were written for Lady Gaga’s voice, and one would think that she and James Hetfield perform together all the time.

Sadly for Lady Gaga, Lars Ulrich, and James Hetfield, both Metallica and Gaga are committed to starting separate tours very soon. Metallica’s WorldWired Tour starts its North American Leg May 10 and will continue until late August according to Blabber Mouth.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Lars Ulrich Says Metallica May Work With Lady Gaga Again Despite Grammys Snafu

Metallica And Lady Gaga’s Grammys Duet Doesn’t Hurt The Band’s Legacy [Opinion]

James Hetfield Unhappy After Disastrous Metallica-Lady Gaga Grammy Performance

Lady Gaga Covers Up Stomach After Criticism, Performs With Metallica At Grammys

James Hetfield’s Mic Mishap Explained: Metallica Frontman ‘Livid’ After Grammys

Metallica Duets With Lady Gaga At Grammys: 6 Surprising Metallica Collaborations

Lady Gaga is also preparing for her Joanne world tour which starts on August 1 and goes on through November 5 according to Vivid Seats. So, the collaborations will have to wait, unless they could get something done before May.

Ticket sales for the Metallica tour with Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield start Friday, February 17, and fans will receive a free album“Hardwired… To Self-Destruct” with each ticket purchased.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield are very enthusiastic about Lady Gaga, after their performance at the Grammy Awards, so the collaboration will very likely happen.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]