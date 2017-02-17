Holly Holm Files Appeal Over UFC Title Loss To Germaine de Randamie

Holly Holm has filed an appeal regarding her title loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 last weekend. Holm filed the appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission asking for a review of referee Todd Anderson’s failure to take any points away from de Randamie following two late punches in the second and third round.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie were facing each other for the first ever UFC women’s featherweight title. De Randamie threw a punch after the bell rang for round two, stunning Holly Holm and appearing to wobble her. As if that weren’t enough, Germaine threw another late punch after the bell of the third round.

At the time, many fans and MMA professionals including UFC president Dana White thought de Randamie should’ve been docked at least one point for the second offense. The point was crucial as it could’ve given Holly Holm a draw rather than a loss. Had Anderson docked her points for both rounds, Holly Holm would’ve pulled out the win.

Germaine de Randamie claims that the late punches were an accident and that she simply didn’t hear the bell or realize the rounds were over until referee Anderson stepped in. In a post fight press conference, Holly Holm refuted those claims stating she believed her opponent threw them on purpose.

“It wasn’t like the last punch of a combination after the bell rang,” Holm said in the post fight interview according to CBS Sports. “It was intentional and it was after the bell. What can you do?”

MMA had been banned in the state of New York until March of 2016. UFC president Dana White stated he felt it was because of the newness of the sport to that state that the referee’s inexperience may have cost Holly Holm at the very least a draw. White further went on to say that it was the commission that was responsible for placing the referee in that position.

“I feel like the ref from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight. They don’t have enough experience. He should not have been in there,” White said of Anderson’s officiating of the Holm fight according to Fox Sports. “But again, we don’t make those decisions. The commission does. That was a bad decision by them, and if that guy takes a point for hitting after the bell, it’s a draw.”

Holly Holm and her attorneys seem to agree. According to MMA Fighting, Holm filed the appeal via her attorneys Paul Bardacke and Breanna Houghton. The complaint cited that a fighter striking an opponent after the bell is a violation of mixed martial arts regulations.

Germaine de Randamie had stated that she would be willing to offer Holly Holm an instant rematch. Unfortunately for Holm, who fights next isn’t up to the current title holder and Dana White made it very clear prior to Holly and Germaine facing off that Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino had dibs on the winner.

Should the New York Athletic Commission agree with Holly Holm, it could either change the fight result to a draw or a victory in Holm’s favor. A draw would more than likely afford Holly Holm the rematch she is seeking. However, a victory in that manner doesn’t seem like it would sit well with Holm considering her “earn your keep” attitude leaving some to wonder if Holm would still want the rematch with de Randamie to prove herself.

As the situation gets sorted out, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino continues to struggle with her mounting frustration since signing with the UFC. Justino walked through her last two opponents, though her most recent fight has been flagged due to her testing positive for a banned substance. Cyborg has appealed that finding.

Upon hearing that could be a potential rematch afforded to Holm in the wake of the controversial decision, Justino became unhinged. Cyborg took to Twitter to call out Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and the UFC.

Waiting for an update on @IronLadyMMA hand injury. #LetsGoChamp @HollyHolm has lost 3 in a row she doesn't need a rematch b4 we fight. — #UFCRIO (@criscyborg) February 16, 2017

While Cyborg is understandably frustrated by her lack of competition, she may also have a point regarding Holly Holm and her record. Holm has lost three fights in a row if the UFC 208 decision stands. As with any sport, Holly Holm has got to be nervous that she isn’t scoring the necessary victories to prove her worth, despite her enormous talent.

[Featured image by Frank Franklin II/AP Photo.]