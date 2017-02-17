Pokemon GO Update Eevee Evolutions: How To Evolve Into Umbreon And Espeon

Two new Pokemon GO Eevee evolutions have landed: Umbreon and Espeon that, in the original Pokemon games, can be obtained by evolving Eevee at certain times of the day. But what’s the trick in the mobile app? It turns out that it uses the same naming trick that works for Vaporeon, Flareon and Jolteon.

How To Get Umbreon And Espeon Eevee Evolutions

When we only had the Generation 1 in Pokemon GO, Eevee only had three evolutions. Players can control which ones they’re going to get by attaching a specific name to their Eevee before they evolve it. Players must name their pal “Pyro” for Flareon, “Rainer” for Vaporeon” and “Sparky” for Jolteon.

How to evolve eevee into flareon, jolteon or vaporeon on pokemon go https://t.co/0dNynLwxzp pic.twitter.com/3sIP0mFx5s — Antony (@Dattatreya_MOLE) November 12, 2016

The names are a throwback to the original Pokemon anime, where three brothers who each owned a different Gen 1 Eevee evolutions appeared. As you can guess, their names are Rainer, Pyro and Sparky.

Niantic has once again went down this route with the Pokemon GO Gen 2 Eevee evolutions. This time, they based the names on two of the five Kimono sisters from the anime who each owned the Gen 1 and Gen 2 evolutions of Eevee. Sakura owned Espeon while Tamao had Umbreon.

So, if you want either of the two, simply name your Eevee “Sakura” for Espeon or “Tamao” for Umbreon BEFORE you evolve it. Pokemon GO Informer has already confirmed that it works. It also looks like you don’t need to evolve it at a certain time of the day as was the norm (you get Espeon in previous games by evolving Eevee between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. and an Umbreon between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.).

To get Espeon and Umbreon in #PokemonGo ☀️???? – Espeon: Sakura || Umbreon: Tamao pic.twitter.com/GsbgyKibhU — #PokemonGo (@Pokemon_Days) February 17, 2017

So now Eevee has five evolutions and three more are coming. Leafeon and Glaceon are coming in Gen 4 and the last one (so far), Sylveon, is in Gen 6. It’s safe to say that we won’t be seeing them anytime soon, but will they also be evolved using the Pokemon GO naming trick?

What Else Is Included In The Update

The three Eevee evolutions did not come to Pokemon GO alone. Over 80 new species from the Johto region have arrived, but not including the Legendaries. So far, a region exclusive monster has not been confirmed yet, but some say that Heracross might be one as it has only been seen so far in South America and South Florida, Heavy reports.

As Reddit user xgdw11 kindly rounded up, the latest Pokemon GO update consists of new special items, two new berries and other changes. The evolution items Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, King’s Stone, Metal Coat and Upgrade can be obtained from Pokestops. Pinap and Nanab berries can also be obtained the same way or from Level-Up rewards.

Gen 2 Baby Pokemon, which were only previously available by hatching eggs, can also now be caught in the wild. The update also brought a little change in catching mechanics – Pokemon can now move around the screen as opposed to being glued to a spot in the middle. Perhaps this is also the reason why they added a First Throw Bonus of 50xp, since monsters will be harder to catch at the first try.

The user has also confirmed that Ditto can now change into Gen 2 Pokemon such as Hoothoot, Sentret and Yanman.

The Pokemon GO update also rebalanced the game a bit by nerfing Lapras and nerfing/buffing certain moves. Some of the moves are also now slower as players have noticed. There are also some Pokemon that now requires less distance to find a candy.

Other changes to the game include spawn nests rotation, “slightly” changed Pokemon sprites, adjusted walking animation and more. Those who have no qualms in spending real cash can now also buy exclusive avatar customization items.

This is the biggest Pokemon GO update yet since the AR game launched in July 2016. Hopefully, the update will keep players busy for a long time or until Niantic decides to release the Legendaries into the wild.

[Featured Image by enchanted_fairy/Shutterstock]