Michael Kors Casts Ashley Graham As First Plus-Size Model In Brand’s NYFW Show

Ashley Graham continues to make headlines as she champions for body acceptance and partners with the top brands. This time, the 28-year-old model is turning heads as she becomes the first plus-size model to walk in a Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The designer had previously explained why the brand didn’t feature plus models in its runway shows, but things have since changed as Graham was featured in the 2017 NFW. Elle reported on Michael Kors’ first plus model as the site also quoted Kors previously stating it would be impossible for him to include curvier women in his shows.

The designer said he would need a huge building in order to house all of the sizes necessary to include different body shapes in his shows.

“The only reason we don’t have plus size on the runway, for me to have the range of sizes I would have to have a football stadium filled with clothes before I was able to put on a fashion show.”

However off-putting this remark may be, Kors followed it up by stating his runway looks are available in plus-sizes even if they are only modeled by thin women.

“But in real life, all of these clothes are available in this wider range in sizes. We’re one of the few people who send designer clothes down the runway where we make a size 16.”

His comments seem mute now, however, as Graham strutted down the Michael Kors runway this week as the first plus model to represent the brand on the runway, according to Elle.

“…the plus-size model added another big win to her scorecard: Walking the Michael Kors fall/winter fashion show at NYFW.”

The fashion details Ashley’s look as the model flaunted a grey knit dress and a fresh-faced look as she walked the runway.

“…Graham strutted down the runway in a gray body-con dress, cropped fur coat, and wide belt, looking fantastic.”

Ashley also shared the runway look to her Instagram account as she thanked Kors for having her in his show and showcasing body diversity.

“MICHAEL MICHAEL MICHAEL!!! Thank you for the opportunity and showing that beauty comes in many different forms!! #michaelkors #nyfw”

Graham’s fans also enjoyed seeing her walk in the Michael Kors show as they took to commenting on her post, which received almost 200,000 likes.

“I wish we have more women like her in this world.Gorgeous!!!”

Ashley’s fans commented on her outfit as they seemed to like the monochromatic look as well.

“GORGEOUS!! LOVE Michael Kors!!”

The model followed the runway post with a fun behind-the-scenes shot as she smiles before hitting the runway. Fellow model Bella Hadid can be seen in the background as Graham gives her friend a shoutout.

“Don’t let my runway face fool you, this is what really happens backstage! Thank you again #MichaelKors!..and thanks to my boo Bella for giving me tips on my walk!”

It seems the two women bonded over the experience as 20-year-old Bella lended Ashley some pro tips for walking in the Michael Kors show. While Ashley is getting a lot of love for her appearance in the show and the designer is being applauded for featuring the plus-size model, there is one thing Graham’s fans are a bit upset about.

Ashley’s Instagram followers are not happy with the fact she wore fur down the runway.

“Would look so much more fashionable without fur :)”

However, there’s no word yet on if the fur is even real, and Ashley most likely had no say in what she wore down the runway, either. Despite the mild drama over her outfit, Ashley and Michael Kors are making strides together.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]