Huge Ending Planned For Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Match at WWE FastLane

At WWE FastLane, Braun Strowman will face Roman Reigns, and the ending of their match will have a huge impact on WWE programming heading into Wrestlemania 33. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, it was a possibility that Strowman vs. Reigns could have been the WWE Universal Title match for Wrestlemania, but the two will battle each other for momentum going into the grandest stage of them all.

Over the last few months, both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have been rumored for a Wrestlemania match with The Undertaker. For Strowman, it was the second year in a row that he has been up for a match with The Deadman, but WWE officials want to go with Roman Reigns because Vince McMahon thinks it’s the better match and wants to see Reigns vs. Undertaker before the latter’s health ends his wrestling career.

It has been reported that the reason why WWE wants Reigns vs. Strowman is to give Roman the momentum boost by defeating “The Monster Among Men,” which should make the WWE Universe believe that he could believably beat The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. That’s great for Reigns, but it could leave Strowman deflated heading into Wrestlemania, so WWE officials are reconsidering the finish of the match.

According to a new report, it’s not written in stone that WWE officials are booking Roman Reigns to go over Braun Strowman at WWE FastLane. A clean win for Reigns is the most likely result for the match if the plan is as rumored, but the new report is claiming that WWE officials want both Strowman and Reigns to benefit from their match together and their priority for the bout is to protect both men heading into Wrestlemania.

Therefore, Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman on his own will either be a huge triumph of will on his part, or it will be due to some kind of interference against Strowman that will cause him to lose. It’s unlikely that WWE will book Braun to go over Roman clean, especially if Reigns vs. The Undertaker is the plan for Orlando. Of course, their match may end in a disqualification or by count out, but that seems like a weak finish.

After taking everything into account, the likely finish for the match will be something outside of the box and creative, or some kind of post-match angle that will make both men look extremely strong regardless of who is technically the winner of the match. By that logic, either man could walk out of WWE FastLane the victor.

WWE officials shouldn’t take the result of this match lightly because it will be important in determining how both men will build their rivalries on WWE television heading into Wrestlemania. The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about Reigns taking on Undertaker, but WWE FastLane could be an opportunity for Roman to turn heel despite the stats saying otherwise. However, the WWE Universe would be ecstatic to see that happen.

It’s also been reported that Wrestlemania 33 could be The Undertaker’s last match in WWE. A heel turn for Roman Reigns could be happening whether WWE officials are planning for the turn or not, so embracing it before the WWE Universe has the chance to totally turn on Reigns could be smart booking. Unfortunately, Braun Strowman is essentially stuck in a match at WWE FastLane that is more about Reigns than himself.

As of this writing, the WWE Universe doesn’t know how the finish of Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns at WWE FastLane will impact WWE television heading into Wrestlemania 33. We think we know the plans for Reigns in Orlando, but Strowman’s plans are a mystery after WWE FastLane. For now, we can only thing to do is wait and see what WWE officials have planned because it will reveal a great deal of what is to come in Orlando in a few months.

