‘The Walking Dead’: Ezekiel’s Decision Explained, [Spoiler] May Change His Mind?

The Walking Dead Season 7B premiered last Sunday on AMC. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a few other Alexandrians met King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of The Kingdom. As planned, Rick asked if Ezekiel would consider joining them to fight the Saviors. After thinking about it, Ezekiel finally gave an answer, but it was not what Rick or fans were expecting. Recently, his decision was explained. Also, sneak peek photos for Episode 10 are making some viewers wonder if someone specific might be able to change his mind.

TWD spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you have seen the midseason premiere and want to find out what to expect in Episode 10.

On The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon are planning war against the Saviors. However, there are two obstacles they must overcome first. One is the lack of weapons and the other is people willing to fight. Trying to convince Gregory (Xander Berkeley) at Hilltop Colony didn’t go so well. However, Enid (Katelyn Nacon) managed to convince the community residents that Alexandria could teach them to fight. Whether Gregory agrees or not, his people want to be free from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

Afterward, Jesus (Tom Payne) decided it was time for Rick and the others to meet King Ezekiel, who is the leader of The Kingdom. They made their case, but Ezekiel needed time to think about their proposal. Morgan (Lennie James) wanted to find a peaceful way to live. This infuriated TWD fans because of the brutal deaths caused by Negan and the Saviors. However, Richard (Karl Makinen) advised Ezekiel that they needed to fight.

The Kingdom’s leader wanted time to think about Rick’s request. To everyone’s surprise, Ezekiel refused to join the battle. However, he did give Daryl Dixon a safe place to stay. Many are wondering why Ezekiel made the choice he did. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Greg Nicotero discussed Khary Payton’s character and mindset on The Walking Dead.

“Ezekiel has a secret — a lot of the other people that live at The Kingdom, they don’t know about the Saviors. They don’t know about Negan. So I think he’s more interested in protecting his own people than putting his neck out on the line. I don’t think he’s the kind of guy who wouldn’t put his neck out on the line, because obviously he’s brought in Morgan. He’s brought in Carol (Melissa McBride). He’s fascinated with them, but the idea that people will die, Ezekiel’s struggling with that right now. Like, what defines living? Clearly, not losing people is part of it, but, if things were to escalate, they would find themselves in a big, bad place fast.”

Even though Ezekiel said no to Rick’s request, could he end up changing his mind? Well, if the Saviors end up using violence or enter The Kingdom, that might do it. Knowing how the Saviors operate, that is always a possibility. However, could there be someone he knows who will talk some sense into him, even after he announced his decision?

AMC released sneak peek photos of The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 10. A few of those images show Ezekiel showing up at Carol Peletier’s door. He is accompanied by a few soldiers and he has a serious look on his face. It is clear this is not a social call and he didn’t bring Carol any fruit. He might be delivering the news that some Alexandrians were killed. However, it seems more likely that Morgan would tell her about the deaths of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), Olivia (Ann Mahoney), and Spencer Monroe (Austin Nichols). Could Ezekiel be talking to Carol about the Saviors and the upcoming war?

Ever since Carol arrived, Ezekiel has shown a special interest in her. It doesn’t seem romantic, but Ezekiel views Carol as his equal and someone he respects. Unlike the other Kingdom survivors, he is comfortable talking to her openly and honestly. It would make sense that he would discuss the proposal with her and get her thoughts on his decision. Based on Carol’s mindset this season, she would probably agree that the Kingdom shouldn’t participate in a war.

However, the answer doesn’t seem as clear once she finds out what the Saviors are all about. If Carol discovers that Negan and his men brutally murdered her apocalyptic family, then fans might see “Killer Carol” get vengeance. With so many viewers unhappy with Carol’s most recent transformation, her coming back to deliver justice is long overdue.

What do you think of King Ezekiel’s decision about joining the war against the Saviors? Will something happen to change his mind? Will Carol find out what has happened to Alexandria since she has been gone? If so, could Carol be the one to convince Ezekiel to fight on The Walking Dead? Find out on February 19, when AMC airs Season 7, Episode 10.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]