‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Release Date Update Offered, VR Game About To Launch

Rick and Morty Season 3 is not coming out anytime soon. In a recent interview, series creator Dan Harmon offered a sought-after update on the upcoming season, saying that animators are still working on it and that the process usually takes “a really long time.”

Over the last year, Harmon has been on the receiving end of fans’ complaints over the Rick and Morty Season 3 debut, which many have been impatiently waiting for since 2015. Avid fans have been trolling the series creator since he announced in early 2016 that Season 3 will be finished before the end of the year. But in November, he backtracked on his previous statement, saying that he really can’t say when Rick and Morty Season 3 will be done.

When is Rick and Morty Season 3 coming?

It now sounds like fans will have to hold on a bit longer for new episodes of the Adult Swim animated series. In a recent live interview, Harmon offered fans an update on the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date and did so in a most entertaining way.

Bringing out his inner rapper, Harmon dropped the following lines:

“They’re drawing it They’re drawing it They’re drawing it Here’s how cartoons work First, you write them Then you draw them for a really long time Everything needs to be on paper So you can see it So if all I do is write it and then put it on TV It will look like a script”

This is the latest in a string of comments Harmon has made in the last two months about Rick and Morty Season 3. At the Sundance Film Festival in January, he apologized to fans for the delay, gamely taking responsibility for making viewers wait over a year for the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date announcement. “Im so sorry,” he said during an event at the YouTube pop-up space at the time.

“I don’t have a release date for Season 3. It’s not that I know it and I’m not allowed to say it; it’s [Adult Swim’s] domain. What I will tell you is it’s late because of us, it’s late because of me.”

He also admitted that he’s not quite sure why the new season is taking so long to complete.

“If Justin were here he’d agree. He and I would go, ‘Yeah, we f*cked up,’ and it’s hard to put your finger on how we f*cked up. Rick and Morty keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why.”

Dan Harmon vs. trolls

Despite having already offered an explanation for the slow-going Rick and Morty Season 3 development, Harmon has still been besieged by social media trolls ordering him to speed up the process and demanding a definitive Season 3 release date. Last month, the series creator was involved in a series of Twitter spats with rabid fans. On several occasions, Harmon had to remind these trolls that their arrogant demands for Season 3 do not help make the work go faster.

Rick and Morty VR game

As fans await news of the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date, they’ll be glad to know that Virtual Rick-ality, the upcoming Rick and Morty virtual reality game, will be unveiled for the first time at PAX East 2017. The gaming festival will be held in Boston between March 10 and 12.

Virtual Rick-ality was developed by Owlchemy Labs, the studio behind last year’s break-out VR hit Job Simulator. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who launched his own VR development studio not long after Virtual Rick-ality was first announced, provides some of the voices for the upcoming game.

A teaser trailer for the VR game has been released, but it’s still unclear what the game is about. Reports suggest that Virtual Rick-ality could transport players to different worlds and dimensions via Rick’s nifty portal gun. The teaser shows several iconic items from the show, including Rick’s hip flask, a plumbus, and Mr. Meeseeks as a “Youseeks ball.”

Rick & Morty VR is coming to #PAXEast2017! Swing by @adultswimgames at booth #16055 and show us what you got! https://t.co/feL6q3NQHu — Owlchemy Labs (@OwlchemyLabs) February 15, 2017

Virtual Rick-ality is slated for release later this year. Adult Swim, which is publishing the VR game, has yet to announce the official Rick and Morty Season 3 release date.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]