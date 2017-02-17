Bill O’Reilly Talks About Donald Trump And The Media

Bill O’Reilly started The O’Reilly Factor this evening by talking about the media.

“Amazing press conference with President Trump. He is preoccupied with two main issues — illegal leads coming from national intelligence and hatred for him from the national press. Perhaps never before has a president lashed out at the media so intensely,” O’Reilly said before showing a video of Trump talking about the situation.

In the video, Trump talks about how much of the press in D.C., as well as New York and Los Angeles, speaks for the special interests instead of the common people. He believes there are those in the media who are profiting off of a very broken system.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to Americans,” Trump said in the video, and then excoriated CNN while praising Fox News.

Soon after the press conference, CNNPolitics called the press conference “an amazing moment in history.”

“Trump held court during a news conference that lasted an hour and fifteen minutes, carving out a stunning moment in modern American political history. He displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a President in public — let alone one who has been in office for just four weeks.”

The article noted that we saw “vintage” Donald Trump: He touted his own poll numbers, touted his victory over Hillary Clinton, and discussed cable television ratings.

Bill O’Reilly said that Trump has an approval rating of 55 percent, but the problems he is facing are worse than he thought.

“To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess — at home and abroad,” Trump repeated in a clip, adding that jobs are pouring out of the country, and that there is mass instability overseas.

O’Reilly noted that President Obama said the same thing when he took over for George W. Bush. He noted that the tone of the press conference was combative, but well commanded. The Fox News star said that Trump will have a new executive order for refugees next week and a vision of Obamacare ready by March.

O’Reilly then had Fox News White House Correspondent John Roberts on the show to talk about Donald Trump and his current problems.

“The president was in fact fully briefed on the content of those conversations that General Michael Flynn had with the Russian ambassador by people who would know what the contents were,” Roberts said, adding that Flynn had a full recollection of what he talked about during an investigation by the White House Counsel’s Office.

O’Reilly wondered why President Trump didn’t read the full transcript himself. He asked Roberts if he thought Trump deflected the attention away from Flynn onto the leakers purposely to help deter further damage to the country.

“A lot of what the president did today in that press conference was go off on the media about negative stories and fake news,” Roberts answered, sort of admitting that Trump was deflecting the attention away from the Flynn scandal.

After Bill O’Reilly asked if if he knew who taped Flynn, Roberts answered that it was the NSA. Both agreed that if you are talking to a Russian ambassador, Flynn should have known he was being taped by the NSA. O’Reilly said that lying to the FBI about the situation is a crime.

Bill O’Reilly then promised his audience that, unlike some of the others, he will report the true information about the Flynn scandal when it comes out. Do you trust Bill O’Reilly to tell the objective truth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]