‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B Posts Shocking Ratings [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 7B returned last Sunday and if the ratings are any indicator, the AMC show has to set itself on the road to redemption with new content that people can relate to following the devastating scenes from the first episode with the deaths of Abraham and Glenn.

Needless to say, Episode 9 on Season 7B of The Walking Dead did not disappoint and the official numbers for the episode also reflected a resurgence of interest in The Walking Dead on AMC. So much so that it has turned out to be the third highest ratings of the season, behind the premiere and Episode 2, according to Deadline.

The latest reports for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead, titled “Rock in the Road,” indicates that TWD still has some strong momentum behind it and there is a reason that it is still the highest rated show on cable television. Although there is a Fox show, 24: Legacy, that just made a new claim to the ratings champion throne following the Super Bowl with 33 million viewers (only time will tell if it repeats).

The latest episode of The Walking Dead has officially pulled in a little over 12 million viewers, which is up nearly 2 million from the previous episode of The Walking Dead that ended the winter and closed out the mid-season break. It might also be worth noting that the winter mid-season finale of The Walking Dead went up against Sunday Night Football during SNF’s peak season that was heading into the playoffs. So the massive 10 million viewers for The Walking Dead that night were quite impressive, to say the least.

In all, last Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead brought the show up 13 percent over its previous episode and boosted AMC to a fantastic start in 2017, which is poised to really hit hard with fans this year with the Season 3 premiere of Fear The Walking Dead as well as Season 3 of Better Call Saul.

Fans of The Walking Dead should not get to encouraged by these new numbers. It is fairly common for a show to post higher than average ratings after a return from hiatus, which in the past was most common for fall season premieres on network television.

As many may already realize, The Walking Dead is not a show that follows the average schedule and its playlist is more consistent for the devoted fans of the show. AMC has pioneered its schedule for The Walking Dead and it has proven to be a highly successful model for how it operates to the average TWD viewer, whether or not you are a cable subscriber or an online video consumer.

This is the part of the article where we need to warn you that spoilers for Episode 9 of The Walking Dead, “Rock in the Road,” are coming. If you have not seen that episode and do not want it spoiled for you, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind.

There is much to like about the Season 7B premiere of The Walking Dead. The first half of the season seemed to drag on with no real progress. The only thing that fans really got to see was just how dire the situation was with no consequences. But now, Rick and the core group from the original Walking Dead season have made more progress and are well on their way to fighting back and regaining some independence from Negan and the Saviors.

They have already tried to rally the troops at the Kingdom and the Hilltop, which have denied him their participation in the conflict. But just like any fan of The Walking Dead already knows, that is not the end of the story. The episode ended with a slight cliffhanger when Rick and the core find a new group, the social media dubbed “Garbage Pail Kids,” and Rick was smiling before the picture faded to black.

