Topless Kate Upton Graces The Cover Of 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Kate Upton once again starred as the cover girl for Sports Illustrated annual Swimsuit Issue for the third time. She will grace all three front covers of the issue: one with a topless Kate wearing a waist necklace, the second one with Upton wearing a white bikini bottom paired with a long-sleeved top, and the third cover with Upton wearing a barely-there monokini.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed model is back!

Kate Upton revealed she will grace the cover of the annual publication for the third time. The star broke the news during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday after which the issue was projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.

All three covers showed the model’s raciest image yet, going topless and wearing skimpy bikinis. The first cover shows Kate Upton wearing just a piece of white rope, showing an amount of skin. Her hand was the only cover for her full bust. In another image, Kate Upton opted to go topless wearing only a waist necklace to cover her lower half. Again, we see her right hand across her breasts. The third picture was of Upton more or less covered up, or we think she is considering she went full on topless for the first two.

The sensational blonde wore white bikini bottoms and a sequined-embroidered long-sleeved top for the third cover. We can’t deny that the photo spread showcased Kate’s famed assets: from her voluptuous boobs down to her tiny waist. During the interview, she joked that the magazine should be called “Sports Illustrated Nude Magazine” instead. As for her topless poses, she described that “hand placement was very important.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Editor MJ Day said Kate looked good in every shoot and they could not pick just one. The editor told Sports Illustrated, “We didn’t start off with the idea of three covers, regardless of who was on the cover but when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next.”

Kate Upton also shared that she was happy to be part of this year’s issue which focuses on feminism and diversity. It will be a breakthrough for the said magazine as it features every woman, regardless of body type or age.

Rumor has it that Kate Upton demands to be on the front cover

Page Six reported that Kate insisted on being the cover girl and said it was all that or nothing. Actually, the SI magazine intended for this year’s diversity theme to be applied to three covers, same as last year with models Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. However, we only got a sexy bombshell on the cover despite claims of its theme.

“Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with. She was being a big diva. [She] thinks she’s better than everyone because she’s an actress,” explained a source.

That’s one big drama there. Cover aside, you can still see a plentiful amount of diversity inside the issue.

We have plus-size model Ashley Graham for her second time on the cover, the newcomer Hunter McGrady, the old but young at heart Christie Brinkley, and an impressive lineup of athletes which includes Serena Williams, Simone Biles, gymnast Ali Raisman, and tennis player Genie Bouchard.

Kate Upton’s launching pad

SI helped launch Kate’s modeling career when she first appeared in 2011 and was awarded Rookie of the Year. Upton then appeared on the magazine’s cover twice, in 2012 and 2013.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]