Justin Bieber Faked Sick To Skip Court? Videos Show Drinking And Partying

Justin Bieber got himself into some trouble when he allegedly faked an illness to skip his deposition in court. Lawyers are claiming that they have videos of the pop star drinking and partying in the early morning hours of the court date.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 11, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Justin Bieber’s lawyers informed the court that he was too sick to make it to his deposition on February 8. However, lawyers claimed that they have found YouTube videos that prove otherwise.

According to TMZ, Justin’s lawyers told the court that the pop star was “ill.” Meanwhile, the lawyers on the other team said they flew from Nashville, Tennessee, to Los Angeles to make it easier for Bieber to get to court.

YouTube videos emerged of Justin Bieber drinking, specifically chugging beers at Bootsy Bellows, during the early hours of the morning of the court date.

The YouTube videos were apparently posted by Justin Bieber’s fans, who probably were unaware that the videos would get the pop star into trouble.

The videos show Bieber drinking at a house party as well as a night club.

After Justin Bieber skipped out on his court appearance, he uploaded his own Instagram pictures of him and his friends drinking.

Weirdest moment A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

The other lawyers are willing to give Bieber a second chance, but now the pop star will have to fly out to Nashville in early March to do the deposition.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Justin Bieber has also been named a suspect in an assault investigation. Bieber was also caught on camera in this incident.

The pop star reportedly assaulted a man and grabbed his sunglasses.

My new little fluff ball Todd A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

Justin Bieber was identified in the police report for allegedly assaulting the man.

Police officials in Cleveland confirmed that Bieber was a suspect regarding the incident, which occurred back in June.

SOO MUCH CONTENT A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Bieber allegedly fought a man after a Cavaliers playoff game.

The male victim of the crime told police that it was indeed Justin Bieber, and that when he attempted to take a photo with Justin, the singer went into an enraged attack mode.

The man allegedly had to go to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 8, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

To add more insult to injury, Justin Bieber is now being investigated for allegedly head-butting a man on Saturday at a popular restaurant in West Hollywood called Serafina Sunset.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying that police responded to a “battery report call” around 2 a.m.

A witness said that “he saw Justin Bieber get into two separate altercations with two bartenders.”

That witness claimed that he broke up the fights and “asked Mr. Bieber to leave,” but the singer refused.

Bieber, 22, allegedly left the restaurant before the police arrived on-site. The victim did not have any physical marks on him and refused medical treatment, according to People.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 12, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

However, detectives are still continuing to investigate the incident “to gather more information and evidence in case the victim is desirous at a later date.”

Justin Bieber has yet to comment on the situation, but a spokesperson for the Serafina Restaurant Group released a public statement.

“We can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. “We always have a pleasant experience with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]