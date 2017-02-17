Piers Morgan Says ‘Un-American Media’ Intent On Sabotaging Trump [Video]

U.K. journalist Piers Morgan contends that the “unpatriotic” American mainstream media wants to sabotage and destroy the Trump presidency, which is less than 4-weeks-old.

The Daily Mail editor and Good Morning Britain anchor made these comments about the media on Sean Hannity’s show on the Fox News Channel last night, which obviously predated this afternoon’s press conference in which President Trump ripped the “dishonest” media — particularly CNN — for publishing or broadcasting what he described as fake news.

Morgan has been all over British and American TV loyally defending Donald Trump, even though the self-described liberal has repeatedly said he wouldn’t have voted for him if he was a U.S. citizen because of disagreements on certain issues.

The former Larry King replacement on CNN (2011-2014) and the Trump-hosted 2008 Celebrity Apprentice winner has recently found himself in social media feuds with several celebrities for defending Trump and last week took a lot of heat on Bill Maher’s Real Time show for the same reason, which is to be expected in that particular media domain.

Parenthetically, during his time on the Celebrity Apprentice (where presumably he and the future president became friends), Morgan bitterly quarreled with reality star Omarosa, who now works in the Trump White House.

While on CNN, he relentlessly pushed a gun control agenda, which perhaps alienated a sizable portion of the viewing audience and led to his show’s cancellation.

According to Piers Morgan, the media gave Trump a lot of airtime because he was pulling in ratings for them even though they thought the New York real estate mogul’s presidential candidacy was a joke and that he had no chance to win. He told Hannity that when the media realized that Trump was resonating with the American electorate, they tried and failed to kill him off politically, but it was too late. By then, the media provided candidate Trump with too much “fuel,” NewsBusters reported about Morgan’s comments.

Piers Morgan then denounced the media for what he claims that news outlets are trying to do in the post-election environment.

“What I don’t like about what is going on now is there is an absolutely frenzied and concerted attempt to delegitimize, sabotage, and destroy the Trump presidency before it’s even started. I think that is un-American. I don’t think it’s a patriotic thing that they are doing. I think it’s nakedly partisan. It’s driven by The New York Times, who were completely in the tank for Hillary Clinton…”

He also cautioned his former colleagues at CNN to ask themselves whether they are engaging in journalism or partisan, abusive treatment of the new president. Morgan also scolded the media for blowing the Russian scandal involving former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn way out proportion by comparing it to Watergate or 9/11.

Watch the clip below and draw your own conclusions.

In a recent Periscope broadcast, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who long predicted an election victory by “master persuader” Donald Trump, asserts that the president’s detractors in and out of the media will make a gradual shift this year from viewing him as a potential Hitler to incompetent before finally settling on “he’s effective, but I don’t like it.”

On his blog, Adams wrote about Trump that “If the country wanted a smooth ride it would have elected Hillary Clinton. Instead, voters opted to ‘drain the swamp.’ And you can’t drain the swamp without angering the alligators and getting some swamp water on your pants. That’s what we’re watching now…If you step out of the Opposition Media’s framing of Trump, another frame that fits the data is that he’s learning on the job, just like he learned every other field that he entered and eventually mastered.”

In a prior appearance on FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Piers Morgan among other things drew a connection between the U.S. media’s response to the Trump victory on Election Day and how the stunned, London-centric British media reacted when the U.K. voted for Brexit rather than to stay in the European Union.

While Piers Morgan insisted that there are many good journalists at CNN, on tonight’s O’Reilly Factor, Bill O’Reilly claimed that “from sign-on to sign-off,” CNN anchors are anti-Trump.

[Featuered Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]