‘Pokemon GO’ Update: Niantic Releases 80+ New Pokemon, PoGo Servers Crash

The Pokemon Go update is now out but players of the popular mobile game are experiencing problems including a sluggish loading which means the new data have probably melted the servers.

In a recent post over their official social media accounts, Niantic announced that they have unleashed some 80 new characters from the second generation of Pokemon a.k.a. the “Gen 2.”

Trainers, over 80 more Pokémon and new features are here! https://t.co/7hUwB1wVBAhttps://t.co/9gVfrwaemA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 16, 2017

According to the post, the new patch updated the game to version 0.57.2 for Android and 1.27.2 for iOS devices added characters from the Gold and Silver editions of the widely popular franchise.

This includes Chikorita, Totodile, Cyndaquil, and others, all of which are Pokemon that were first seen in the Johto region. Because of this, Forbes said that the Pokemon Go update delivers “a breath of fresh air for trainers that caught all — or most — of the original Pokémon.”

Aside from that, Niantic added more features to the game to make it more exciting including a new set of encounter mechanics, Poké Ball and Berry selection carousels in the encounter screen, and two new kinds of Berries to power up or evolve the newly added characters in the game.

It also introduces a feature that gives players a wider selection of avatar outfit and accessories, a new night-mode map and encounter music, as well as bonus Candies for nabbing Pokemon in their evolved form.

Trainers, you'll now find more Candies after catching Evolved Pokémon like Pidgeotto in the wild! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 17, 2017

Furthermore, the Pokemon Go update for iOS devices implemented connection stability enhancement for Apple Watch with other bug and text fixes.

Unfortunately, such good news does not come without any hitch as players are now experiencing difficulties logging in to their account to start playing. Apparently, Niantic received reports about latency issues due to a huge number of players logging in to the game.

We're currently seeing an incredible number of Trainers logging in. Thanks for bearing with us as we address latency issues! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 16, 2017

According to Tech Crunch, this patch apparently “melted” the game’s servers like many updates in the past.

“If you were a player in the early days, things might look pretty familiar right now… in that you might just be looking at an error screen. The server seems to be having a hard time at the moment, with players reporting issues logging in and sporadic crashes.”

The outlet also posted a screenshot of the error screen which says “Failed to get game data from the server.” Fortunately, Niantic developers are working overtime to resolve this issue.

Thanks for your patience, Trainers! We've resolved the recent latency issues and will continue to monitor performance. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 17, 2017

Since the game first saw the light of day back in June 2016, Niantic experienced both highs and lows in terms of user reviews and usage. In fact, the number of PoGo users drastically dropped just a couple of weeks after it was launched.

Could it be possible that this latest Pokemon Go update bring back the players who lost interest in the game after experiencing a lot of bugs in the game? According to Forbes, that remains to be seen considering that Niantic has yet to add key features that could have made playing the game a whole lot easier such as a working tracking system, trading, and non-Gym PvP battles.

Despite this, some appear to be inclined to try out this Pokemon Go update if only to try out what people are talking about online.

When I found out gen 2 of #PokemonGO was released pic.twitter.com/XPXdG6tNEt — Andrew Robb (@A1robb) February 17, 2017

Unfortunately, there are former players who want to return to the game after Gen 2 went live who cannot log in, including Twitter user @Koo_Zr3w.

If you quit playing Pokémon when it became "uncool" you aren't allowed to log in for GEN 2. Get off. #PokemonGO — idontlikewrestling (@Koo_Zr3vv) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile, others are already sharing neat tricks and tips such as evolving the fan-favorite Eevee into the psychic type Espeon and the dark type Umbreon.

[RT] The new eevee naming trick! Name it to get a specific outcome ????#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/dYQqljg6hJ — Pokémon Go Servers (@PoGoServer) February 17, 2017

What did you think of the latest Pokemon Go update? Will these changes make you want to play the game again? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]