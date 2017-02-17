Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Split For Good, But It ‘Won’t End Well,’ Says Source

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have had an on-and-off relationship for the past year but it looks like the couple has split for good. And sources say that this latest split “won’t end well” for either party.

The reality pair’s relationship has finally come to an end, according to a source that spoke exclusively to People.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

However, an inside source told Us Weekly that there has been some drama amidst their split. Rob has not heard from Blac Chyna for the past few days. It seems like Rob is the only one who’s taking the news of this split well.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

A second source told the tabloid that the two have been fighting since the holidays. The Instagram model took all of her belongings, cleaned out their nursery, and left with their daughter, as documented on the eve of their Rob & Chyna baby special, reports the Daily News.

“[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how this family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities.”

“Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built,” Rob was heard saying in a Snapchat clip.

“I’m pretty upset and sad because it’s about to be Christmas and I want to be with my baby.”

The Rob & Chyna stars have been living separately since then, according to the insider. Chyna moved back into her home, and Rob has been staying at the Calabasas, California estate that his mother Kris Jenner, bought for him for $2.3 million in February 2016.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna first went public with their relationship in January 2016. They raised eyebrows with Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans due to Chyna’s messy history with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Chyna shares a son, King Cairo, with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga and is best friends with Amber Rose, an ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, who is married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian-West.

Rob proposed to Chyna in April 2016 despite the drama. A month later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. They welcome their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November. The couple has since been through their ups and downs and has been on-and-off since.

Most of their fighting and drama was documented on the show, including their constant fights, therapy sessions, and a paternity test. In better times, Rob previously told People that Chyna helped him through his “darkest times.” Before he met Chyna, he gained weight and lived as a recluse for two years.

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time,” he said back in August.

“She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk. She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”

An inside source told Us Weekly that the model and entrepreneur encouraged Rob to come out of hiding and go to the gym. She also cooked him healthy meals in an effort to lose weight, as documented on their respective Snapchat accounts.

“His confidence was shattered for so long, so to have this banging girl all over him has given him a new lease on life,” the source concluded.

The two have not appeared on each other’s social media accounts for the past few months, leading the breakup rumors to swirl. In addition, Chyna was spotted having dinner with a mystery man named Jamel Davenport in West Hollywood last week. An inside source told Us that Chyna is not dating Davenport.

Season 2 of Rob & Chyna is set to premiere on E! despite the couple’s breakup. What are your thoughts on Rob and Blac Chyna? Do you think they will get back together? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]