ACM Awards 2017: Keith Urban Leads With 7 Nominations, Full List Of Nominees

The 2017 ACM Awards nominees are here, and Australian-American country music superstar Keith Urban is leading with the most nominations.
Five categories of nominees were announced on CBS This Morning by Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood. The rest of the categories were announced online by Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier later on Thursday.
Keith Urban received seven nominations, the most out of all the other nominees. Urban will be going up against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year. Keith was also nominated for Vocalist of the Year, along with Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. In addition, Urban was nominated for Album of the Year (artist and producer) for his album Ripcord, Single Record of the Year (artist and producer), and Song of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”
“I’ve been a musician since I was 6 years old,” Urban told E! News.
“I just love writing songs, making records and touring. So for the ACMs to recognize Ripcord in such a big way today is humbling. I share these nominations with everyone in my life who made it possible—and a BIG shout out to all of our fans, who came out to see us on the Ripcord tour. Can’t wait to play for you all again soon.”
Miranda Lambert received six nominations, coming in closely behind Urban. Along with Female Vocalist of the Year, Lambert is nominated for Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, and Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year for her song “Vice.”
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Florida Georgia Line
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Dierks Bentley
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Big & Rich
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist
- Kane Brown
- Chris Lane
- Chris Janson
- Jon Pardi
- Brett Young
New Female Vocalist
- Lauren Alaina
- Cam
- Brandi Clark
- Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo/Group
- A Thousand Horses
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan and Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie and Tae
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Luke Laird
- Shane McAnally
- Lori McKenna
Album of the Year
- Black — Dierks Bentley
- Dig Your Roots — Florida Georgia Line
- Hero — Maren Morris
- Ripcord — Keith Urban
- The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert
Single
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
- “H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line
- “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
- “My Church” — Maren Morris
- “Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
- “Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
- “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
- “Kill a Word” — Eric Church
- “Tennessee Whiskey” — Chris Stapleton
- “Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
- “Fire Away” — Chris Stapleton
- “Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever
- “Humble and Kind”– Tim McGraw
- “Peter Pan” — Kelsea Ballerini
- “Vice” — Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event
- “Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
- “Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now and Forever
- “May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
- “Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney featuring P!nk
- “Think of You” — Chris Young featuring Cassadeee Pope
The 52nd annual ACM Awards will air live on CBS from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be hosting the awards show for the second consecutive year.
