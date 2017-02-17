‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 News: ‘Alternative Facts’ Headline 2017 FX Show

American Horror Story Season 7 has been in the headlines quite a lot over the past few days after what some considered to be a bombshell reveal by AHS creator Ryan Murphy on Bravo. But there is another side to that story that many fans of American Horror Story have not heard about yet.

If history is any indicator, especially during the lead up to Season 6 of American Horror Story, then fans should know that Ryan Murphy and FX have been using a deceptive playbook to promote AHS before each season. That includes releasing a series of teasers for American Horror Story Season 6 prior to its September 2016 premiere and revealing that only one of the teasers had content from the real theme in it, which turned out to be the “teeth” video.

This new #AmericanHorrorStory poster ties the Lost Colony and the ~teeth~ theory together https://t.co/bt0kW1Te09 pic.twitter.com/x4jDH9ojG5 — HelloGiggles.com (@hellogiggles) September 1, 2016

Now if that tells you anything, then you should know that when Ryan Murphy went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that Season 7 of American Horror Story was going to be about the election we just went through, there was more to that story than what Murphy had just blurted out.

First of all, American Horror Story is such a high-profile series for FX that the network does not like to release too much information too early. Ryan Murphy and FX essentially toy with fans of American Horror Story and give them small teasers that may or may not be about the theme for Season 7.

What fans of American Horror Story need to know is that even if Ryan Murphy was telling the truth about Season 7 of American Horror Story, he has a plausible “out” for that as well.

For those who have been keeping up with the current state of American politics and governmental policy coming out of the White House, you should think back to when Donald Trump’s most recognizable media spokesperson (not Sean Spicer), Kellyanne Conway, did an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet The Press and referred to Sean Spicer’s press conference where he addressed the inauguration crowd. Spicer essentially told a falsehood in the press conference and Kellyanne Conway defended him by saying that he revealed “alternative facts,” which ended up being a popular trending hashtag on Twitter. Kellyanne Conway also had several other blunders, which led to popular insulting hashtags on social media, which included the “Bowling Green Massacre.”

Now since Ryan Murphy revealed that Season 7 of American Horror Story “is going to be about the election that we just went through,” that could also have a broader meaning, which could insinuate that he was speaking about “alternative facts.” If that is the case, then Ryan Murphy is essentially telling the truth, even if Season 7 of American Horror Story does not have the election in it. That’s because he could be referring to his statement as an “alternative fact,” as originally christened by Donald Trump’s spokesperson, Kellyanne Conway.

Fans of American Horror Story should remember that this kind of deceptive promotion is something that Ryan Murphy and FX have used in the past, most recently last summer with the teasers and the misdirections that were crafted in press releases. So it is not all that unlikely that “alternative facts” is what Ryan Murphy was referring to when he said that Season 7 of American Horror Story would be about the election, or at least the aftermath of the election.

There is of course the other scenario that everyone in the country has been dreading, which could be that Season 7 of American Horror Story would feature a tyrannical and vindictive leader that ultimately causes his people pain in some way, but only time will tell that.

Season 7 of American Horror Story starts shooting in June and will likely by back on FX by September 2017.

[Featured Image by FX]