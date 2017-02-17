Kim Kardashian Driven ‘Nuts’ Over Beyonce Pregnancy Surprise, Insiders Claim

Kim Kardashian has apparently been driven absolutely “nuts” over Beyonce’s pregnancy surprise. The reality star had no clue the superstar singer was expecting twins.

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce’s so-called “feud” is back on ever since Kardashian believes that the singer purposely kept her in the dark about the news that she’s expecting twins, according to Radar Online.

I miss my babies so much A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Insiders told reporters that Beyonce’s pregnancy reignited the long-standing rivalry between the reality star and the singer.

“Beyoncé does not trust Kim with her personal secrets and keeps her at arm’s length.” “Kim isn’t part of Beyonce’s inner circle and never will be.”

Beyonce’s husband Jay Z and Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West formerly worked on music together, even creating an entire album, Watch The Throne.

Solange's post Grammys party A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:01am PST

However, ever since Kanye West got together with reality star Kim Kardashian, the Carters have definitely been distancing themselves from their fellow celebrity couple.

On Kanye West’s most recent Saint Pablo tour, Kanye West went on a long rant and verbally attacked Jay Z and his wife Beyonce on stage in Sacramento.

After Beyonce practically broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Kardashian attempted to try and steal the attention back on Twitter. So much so that she had some fans convinced that she was pregnant too!

Beyonce’s Instagram photo gained more than 10 million likes on the social media site.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Kim Kardashian’s first Instagram photo in three months following her Paris robbery got a little more than four million likes.

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

“Kim thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyoncé.” “She is the biggest star in the world.”

Celebrities congratulated Beyonce and Jay Z via Instagram, however, Kim and Kanye kept noticeably quiet.

Will Kim Kardashian pressure Kanye West into having more children with her?

mom A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

“The fact that Beyoncé is going to have more kids than Kim once her twins are born absolutely drives Kim nuts!”

Kardashian has had complicated pregnancies with both her daughter, North, and her son, Saint. A third pregnancy could cause life-threatening complications for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

BEYONCE POSTS PHOTOS OF EXCLUSIVE GRAMMYS AFTER-PARTY

Kim Kardashian Wears Sheer Purple Outfit, No Bra To Kanye West’s Yeezy Show

Beyonce ‘Going Into Hiding’ Until Twins Are Born

Watch Beyonce’s Emotional ‘Love Drought/Sandcastles’ Grammy Performance [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Lap Dance To Mystery Man At Pre-Grammy Party

Kardashian has said even before Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement that she would like to have at least one more child.

my boys ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Kim’s sister Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with Scott Disick.

Kim’s brother Rob just had a baby in November with Blac Chyna.

According to Hollywood Life, if Kim Kardashian does get pregnant again, she could end up bleeding to death. This caused Kardashian to consider surrogacy for her third pregnancy, which she explored on her reality show.

Meanwhile, Beyonce gave birth to her first child, Blue Ivy back in January of 2012.

The 35-year-old Lemonade singer is rumored to have gone through IVF treatments to facilitate her second pregnancy, according to Radar Online.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]