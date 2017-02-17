A ‘CBB’ Star’s Naked Ambition: Nicola McLean Wants To Pose Nude For ‘Playboy’

Celebrity Big Brother star Nicola McLean is putting her goals out there. She recently announced that she would love to pose for Playboy magazine ever since it brought back its nude photo shoots.

The former glamor model was spotted covered up in a black “Specs Appeal” T-shirt with ripped jeans and an olive-green bomber jacket. McLean finished off her look with a pair of black eyeglasses, white tennis sneakers, and a black shoulder handbag. Her casual look is the opposite of her sexy photo shoots, in which she spoke out about in an interview with Kay Burley on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Playboy stopped including nude photos for the past year but has recently reinstated its nude photo shoots, reports The Sun. Nicola is very happy about the news since she has her eye on being featured in the publication.

“When you think of Playboy, you think of two things: you think of bunnies and you think of nudity,” she said. “It’s flirty and fun, it’s not seedy and dirty. Huge stars like Elle Macpherson, Kate Moss, and Pamela Anderson would not have posed for this magazine if it wasn’t iconic?”

McLean is very comfortable with showing off her body. She has posed in various photo shoots before, leaving little to the imagination in lingerie and bikinis. McLean argued that her choice to show off her body is hers alone. She also admitted that it helped pay off her lavish lifestyle and that men have been willing to help her out.

“I haven’t done Page 3 for many, many years, 11 years maybe. I wasn’t exploited, I used my boobs for my career – my kids have a fantastic life. I have exploited men who want to pay for me.”

She then looked into the camera and urged Cooper Hefner, son of Hugh Hefner, who is the magazine’s Chief Creative Officer, to ask her to pose for the magazine: “Get in touch. I would love to do it.”

She also said that social media allows nudity even if it explicitly states it doesn’t in its policies.

#NakedIsNormal A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:06am PST

“It is behind a glossy cover and not everyone can buy it,” Nicola added. “Instagram is covered with overly sexualized pictures. I’m really happy that it is back.”

She also claimed to have visited the Playboy mansion in the past and made her mark on television to appeal to Hugh Hefner and his son Cooper for an editorial spread of her own, reports the Daily Star.

“I have met Hugh Hefner personally and his son, I have been to the mansion – he was a lovely man. I love Playboy and it is iconic.”

This revelation comes after McLean was spotted on a pink wedding ring on a date with her husband Tom Williams. The blonde bombshell was spotted wearing a dark green crop with a matching high-waisted skirt that featured a high slit. McLean also carried a berry-colored leather clutch and wore metallic stilettos. Despite flashing a bit of leg on their date night, McLean also showed off her new ring that has been causing headlines.

Nicola was all smiles as she held Tom’s hand and they headed into a restaurant in London, reports The Sun. Her new ring comes after The Sun Online exclusively reported Nicola refused to wear her old ring and engagement rings after Tom cheated on her back in August 2014. Before her Celebrity Big Brother appearance last month, a CBB insider gave the details to the British tabloid.

“Although Tom won Nicola back after they separated for a while, she still doesn’t wear her wedding rings. Nicola has said she will never put her rings back on, as Tom broke her wedding vows. She feels the rings represent that broken vow, so things can never get entirely back to normal in their relationship.”

After she was photographed with her new ring, an inside source close to the couple told The Sun that the ring is “a Valentine’s gift from Tom.”

“She liked a costume ring that she was sent so Tom had a real pink diamond version of it made for her by the same jeweler as a Valentine’s surprise.”

The couple also spent some time with their two sons, Rocky, 10, and Striker, 6. McLean took to Instagram to share a photo of the happy family.

Lego batman with my 3 boys #family #cinema @tomwilliams3 #Rocky #striker #mumlife #halftermfun A post shared by Nicola McLean (@nicolamclean30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:49am PST

[Featured image by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images]