iMac 2017 Release Date & Rumors: March 2017 Launch, Core i7-7700K & Pro Debut

If there is any device that is in need of an update in Apple’s lineup, it would be the iMac. After years of practically being neglected, the Cupertino-based giant’s all-in-one desktop series needs a significant update to remain competitive, especially with the emergence of powerful rivals such as the Surface Studio. If rumors are any indication, however, it appears that 2017 is finally going to be the year when Apple makes the iMac relevant again.

Rumors about the 2017 iMac have been emerging from the rumor mill for a while now, with numerous speculations pointing to the rollout of a powerful all-in-one desktop that is capable of providing the market’s most formidable players with ample competition. With the release of the iMac 2017, Apple appears to be aiming for dominance in the desktop stage as well.

The release date of the device itself has not been announced by Apple, but rumors are high that the all-in-one would be unveiled sometime during Spring 2017. A PC Advisor report has stated that the 2017 iMac would most likely be released around March 2017. This would allow Apple to enter the market just as Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors are being rolled out. After all, Intel has just announced the chips’ S-series desktop processors back in January.

The chips in the iMac 2017 are all but confirmed to be Intel’s Kaby Lake processors. The powerful chips have long been rumored for Apple’s all-in-one, especially after a very prolific gaffe from Best Buy back in October last year listed a Kaby Lake Core i7 iMac with Retina 5K display, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB Fusion Drive. While the Best Buy ad might simply be an innocent mistake on the part of the US retailer, the specs in the listing do line up with the most persistent rumors about the device.

Considering that the iMac 2017 is set to be Apple’s flagship device in the all-in-one market, there is a good chance that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be equipping its iconic desktop computer with the best internals currently available in the market. A MacWorld report has stated that expectations are high for the iMac 2017 to be equipped with high-end chips, such as Intel’s 7th-generation Core i7-7700K processor.

The Core i7-7700K chip is pretty special, mainly due to the processor’s ability to overclock. Under normal use, the powerful chip is capable of running at 4.2GHz, but once overclocked, the i7-7700K is capable of performing at an astounding 4.8GHz. Such speed would definitely make the iMac 2017 more than capable of run any heavy applications that users could throw at it. If any, the Kaby Lake processor would definitely make the iMac 2017 more robust than the Surface Studio, which still runs with a Skylake Core i7-6820HQ chip.

With the iMac 2017 most likely packing a formidable processor, the all-in-one would practically be approaching Mac Pro performance levels. With rumors about a successor to the Mac Pro being very scarce, speculations are now high that Apple might very well retire the Mac Pro desktop unit and simply release a top-tier iMac Pro. Considering that listing that was mistakenly released by Best Buy last year, these speculations are not that farfetched. After all, a Kaby Lake Core i7 all-in-one with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB Fusion Drive definitely places the iMac 2017 up there with the best in the desktop business.

Apple has not really been focusing on its desktop and laptop business during the last few years, with the Cupertino-based tech giant gearing their efforts more on the mobile business. In a lot of ways, the tech giant’s gambit has paid off, with the iPhone and the iPad being the most iconic devices in their respective categories. If the release of the redesigned 2016 MacBook Pro is any indication, however, it appears that Apple is once more exploring the other areas of its computing business. With the release of the iMac 2017, the Cupertino-based tech giant might very well be one of the most dominant players in the desktop market this year.

