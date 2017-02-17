WWE News: Kendall Jenner NWO Shirt Brings ‘Kardashians’ Star Wolfpac Love

WWE recently gained a bit of extra publicity, albeit for one of the company’s older stables, as a Kendall Jenner NWO shirt has made headlines. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality television star stepped out in the black shirt with red “NWO: New World Order” on it, which drew plenty of attention from wrestling fans and actual professional wrestlers. That included several members of the actual Wolfpac crew who seem to be showing some love for Jenner.

The buzz started on Thursday when Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion choice was shown off by the U.K.’s Metro website. Jenner reportedly wore the shirt at the Michael Kors fashion show and then was seen outside the venue still wearing the black shirt with red lettering. While not all of Jenner’s fans are wrestling fans, longtime fans of WCW or WWE know of NWO and are questioning if Kendall knows of the faction.

One of the main members of the Wolfpac was Kevin Nash, also known as “Big Daddy Cool” or “Diesel” in the WWE. Nash took notice of a fan’s tweet which shows not only Kendall rocking the T-shirt but recent Saturday Night Live host Aziz Ansari donning the iconic shirt as well.

Will someone please tell me what the hell is going on?! Is @RealKevinNash behind all this? pic.twitter.com/tQFjP3HapV — Jay Gags (@JayGags) February 16, 2017

Nash was one of several former wrestling stars who took notice of Jenner’s shirt. Konan, who was also once part of the group back in the day, reportedly extended an invitation for Jenner to join the NWO, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family.”

That begs the question as to whether or not Kendall Jenner is a WWE fan. As Cageside Seats mentions, that’s still up for debate, but it’s not something for diehard wrestling fans to throw a fit over. After all, think of the attention it will bring to one of the iconic groups from the legendary history of professional wrestling.

For those not in the know, the legendary faction was first started up in the days of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before it was purchased by WWE. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall were the founding members of the group in the mid to late 1990s. In fact, the group was actually launched when Hogan became a villain for the first time in 15 years during his longtime career as a fan favorite.

A large number of other professional wrestlers became part of the stable over time including Konan, Ted Dibiase, NWO Sting, The Giant (Big Show), Miss Elizabeth, Macho Man Randy Savage, Eric Bischoff, The Great Muta, Rick Rude, and Mr. Perfect. Even former NBA star Dennis Rodman put on an NWO shirt at one time to align himself with the popular heel faction. The WCW used the villainous group at the heart of major storylines, with fans never knowing which wrestler might join the faction, or turn against it.

The NWO group made a return to the ring of sorts during Sting’s big match against Triple H at WWE’s recent WrestleMania 31. During their match, there were members of D-Generation X and NWO who came to the ring to get involved on behalf of the two competitors. DX members X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg came to the ring to assist Triple H in the fight. Coming to Sting’s aid were the three original members of the group, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. While “The Game” ended up winning the match with extra help from buddy Shawn Michaels and the sledgehammer, it was a nice nod to the former faction.

Jenner’s recent advertisement for the longtime group isn’t so bad either, as WWE is probably eating up the possibility of Kendall ushering in new fans. As founding member Scott Hall mentioned on his tweet’s hashtag, “#ChicksDigWrestlers.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]