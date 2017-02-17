Courtney Stodden Bisexual, Spotted With Mystery Man After Doug Hutchison Split

Courtney Stodden is back on the market and based on recent reports, her next relationship may be with a man, but it also may be with a woman. The reality starlet recently confirmed that she is separated from Doug Hutchison and is seeking a divorce, as the Inquisitr previously reported. As she returns to the dating pool, Courtney has made it clear that gender means about as much to her as age and as she enjoys her single status, she isn’t counting out a relationship with a female.

“I think I just want to have fun,” Courtney said in a Fox News interview. “I like guys who are funny and you know, successful and girls too! You know, I mean, I’m bi so why not some girls too?”

Stay classy and sexy ???? thank you for having me @hqnyc A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

Courtney Stodden married Doug Hutchison in 2011 when she was just 16-years-old. At the time, Doug was 51. Because of Courtney’s age, she had to have the consent of her parents just to marry the Green Mile actor. The 34-year age gap also reportedly caused Hutchison quite a bit of grief. The actor claimed that after marrying Courtney, his agent quit, his family disowned him, and he’s certainly struggled in his acting career. The only real supporter that Courtney and Doug had was her mother, Krista Keller.

This isn’t the first time that Courtney and Doug have split. In 2013, the pair split briefly while Courtney took some time to sow her wild oats. They came back together the following year and renewed their vows. Despite calling each other soul mates, it looks like they have separated again and this time it might be for good.

“I think 2017 is going to be a much better year for me than 2016. 2016 was like really bad like it was awful all around.”

Courtney wasn’t kidding when she said she had a rough year. In May, she told the world she was pregnant and was really excited to become a mom. Just two months later, Courtney revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage that ended up causing her to be very depressed. Just six weeks after the loss, she was seen toting a “reborn doll” around Hollywood as a means to heal from the miscarriage.

Kisses to all of my loves. You mean everything ❤ trying to hang in there lately #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Things started looking up for Courtney right around the holidays. She released a new track “Mistletoe Santa” that was catchy and fun. Right around the time Courtney was crooning her way into Santa’s heart, she was also dealing with the breakup of her marriage.

Rumors have been flying about Courtney and Doug’s separation for months. According to reports, the two had been split up but living together, a situation that may have more to do with the scarcity and expense of rental property in Los Angeles than anything.

I've been out on that open road… #picoftheday ???? @Williamknightt A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

“I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time,” Courtney recently admitted to Us Weekly. “Technically we’ve been split for maybe two and a half, three months now. So, it’s really recent, and the emotions are still really raw.”

Now that we’re a couple of months into 2017, Courtney is definitely having a better year. She has been spotted more than once with the same handsome hunk. The Daily Mail shared pictures after Courtney was spotted at LAX with her mystery man. Just days earlier, the two were spotted looking cozy at a Hollywood hotspot.

Based on Courtney Stodden’s recent admission that she is bisexual, it looks like her current mystery man may not even be permanent. If Courtney is still open to male and female lovers, things could get pretty interesting now that she’s single.

