Women’s March Organizers Announce Date For Upcoming General Strike

The Women’s March on Washington may have been, at least according to a Vox report, the largest demonstration in U.S. history, and now the event organizers have announced the date of their eagerly anticipated general strike. It is estimated by crowd scientists that the Women’s March demonstrations around the country on January 22 were attended by as many as 4.2 million people in America alone. Satellite Women’s Marches were also held in major and minor cities around the globe.

After the rousing success of the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington on the Saturday after Inauguration Day, event organizers vowed to organize a second protest, this time a general strike. However, despite talk about making such an event happen, the minds behind the Women’s March never set a date to strike. Until now.

On Tuesday, reports CNN, Women’s March organizers took to Instagram to declare March 8 as the date of their impending general strike. According to event organizers, the strike will give women across the nation (and their supporters) a second opportunity in as many months to come together for “love and liberation.”

“In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer ‘A Day Without A Woman.'”

The Instagram post invited women and their supporters from across the U.S. to once again unite to “enhance” their communities and “stand up to this administration” in the general strike, officially called “A Day Without A Woman.”

The Women’s March post announcing their general strike added that event organizers were also supporting tomorrow’s (February 17) event, Strike4Democracy’s #F17 National Day of Action. According to that cause’s website, the #F17 protest encourages activists to “withdraw from the U.S. economy for 24 hours” in response to the current ruling regime.

“The people, the citizens of united states are getting noticed. Other nations see how corrupt our leaders are but they watch the protests, marches and strikes, they notice us more and more, every day and they can say, ‘The government of America might be corrupt but the people are not.'”

The official name of the Strike4Democracy protest that is now being officially promoted by the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington is a mouthful: “National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles.” Like the upcoming general strike, all who wish to fight back against the current governing of the U.S. and to have their voices heard are invited to participate, reports News Channel 5.

In addition to the Women’s March and the upcoming general strike, event organizers have vowed to commit to “10 actions for the First 100 Days,” a reference to Donald Trump’s first 100 days in the White House. Because the Women’s March garnered an unprecedented level of support and awareness for the cause of advocating for social equality, organizers have made a decision to build on that foundation and funnel the overwhelming energy of supporters into social change.

Because the Women’s March organizers can tout one of the single largest protests in the history of the nation as well as a massive protest that was almost entirely non-violent, the grassroots effort has lofty expectations for the upcoming general strike.

While a date for the upcoming general strike has now been announced (March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day), the organizers haven’t given much additional information about the planned super event. However, the masterminds behind the Women’s March vowed to follow-up with additional information about the general strike in the near future.

[Featured Image by Patsy Lynch/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]