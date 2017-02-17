Multiplayer Free On PlayStation 4 And Xbox One For A Limited Time

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can access online multiplayer functions for free for the next several days. Both platforms are offering limited time access to their subscription services giving all players a chance to try out competitive and cooperative aspects of their favorite games. The free period will not grant access to any games a player does not own, but all multiplayer aspects of the games available to a player will be accessible without an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One require players to have an active subscription for their platform in order to access multiplayer. On PlayStation 4, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required to access multiplayer gaming while on Xbox One an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold is required.

Free multiplayer week on PS4 begins February 17: https://t.co/V5jHkK7Zk4 No PS Plus membership required pic.twitter.com/Nd4NzXoE8O — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 16, 2017

Nearly all multiplayer gaming requires an active subscription to access with the exception of free-to-play titles on PlayStation 4. Free-to-play titles can be accessed on a PlayStation 4 without PlayStation Plus, but Xbox Live Gold is needed to play free-to-play games on Xbox One. However, all multiplayer is free to access for everyone over the next few days. PlayStation 4 players can team up in Overwatch, increase their light level in Destiny, or dive into any other game’s competitive multiplayer or online cooperative modes.

For a full week, PlayStation 4 players can access any multiplayer options available to games they own without needing PlayStation Plus. The free week starts on February 17 and ends on February 23 according to the PlayStation Blog.

“Free online multiplayer access begins February 17 at 12:01 AM Pacific and runs to Sunday, February 23 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Hop on to PSN during the free week with your favorite multiplayer game — no membership commitment is required during this period.”

Starting today, Xbox One owners can enjoy their own Multiplayer All-Access event, too. Xbox One and Xbox 360 players can jump into multiplayer on their favorite games without subscribing to Xbox Live Gold. Access free-to-play titles like World of Tanks during the promotion or visit other players’ builds in Minecraft before the Multiplayer All-Access event ends. The free multiplayer period will last until February 19 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 according to Xbox.com.

“Calling all friends to participate in our Multiplayer All-Access event! For four days only, play with friends and gamers worldwide for free on both Xbox One and Xbox 360. For even more fun, play Rocket League and NBA 2K17 for FREE now through Sunday.”

Although the Xbox One promotion is a little shorter, it does come with a few extra features. During the Multiplayer All-Access weekend, Xbox One players can download two games for free. Rocket League and NBA 2K17 are free to download for the weekend alongside the free multiplayer. After the Multiplayer All-Access weekend is over, players will need to buy the games to continue playing. Luckily, Rocket League is 25 percent off for Xbox Live Gold members for a limited time as stated on the title’s website.

With access to multiplayer free for a limited time, PlayStation 4 players can see how the co-op works in Nioh or players on both platforms can join the faction war in For Honor. Experience the 64-player madness in Battlefield 1 or pilot a massive mech in Titanfall 2. Players can even visit San Andreas with the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V during the free multiplayer period. As the Inquisitr reported, Till Death Do Us Part is back as part of the game’s Valentine’s Day event. Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries are worth 25 percent more in GTA Online until February 27.

Again, multiplayer access is free for the duration of the promotion, but players still need to have access to a game beforehand. Xbox One players should have access to the free multiplayer now while PlayStation 4 players will see free access to multiplayer starting on February 17.

