Sundar Pichai: Google’s CEO Responds To 7-Year-Old’s Job Application

When Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai received a job application from a seven-year-old girl, he just knew he had to respond.

According to BBC, Chloe Bridgewater, of Hereford, England, loves computers and tablets. She loves to learn and does very well in school, which is why her dad suggested she write a letter as an application to work for Google.

A 7-year-old girl wrote a letter to the “Google Boss” and he replied ever so sweetly https://t.co/Qc7Zn86M93 pic.twitter.com/g7BcoM13iT — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 16, 2017

Aside from working with computers, Chloe’s interest in a job with Google peaked after she saw a picture on the Internet that showed Google employees sitting on bean bags, going down slides and riding on go karts. The seven-year-old little girl had only ever sent one letter before, to Father Christmas, but decided to give it a shot, and penned a letter to Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, who took the position of CEO in 2015.

Read Chloe’s full letter below.

“Dear google boss “My name is chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computer one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mom and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she likes doll and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in google. I don’t really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father christmas. Good bye. Chloe Bridgewater Age 7”

Much to her surprise, Pichai not only read her letter, but decided to respond. Chloe’s dad Andy Bridgewater, who was very impressed with her initiative and entrepreneurial spirit, shared a photo of Pichai’s letter to Chloe on LinkedIn, and said it has motivated his daughter even more to do well in school so she can one day be a Google employee.

Sundar thanked Chloe for her letter, and said he hoped she would continue to learn more about technology through her love of computers. He also encouraged her to send another job application when she finishes school.

Read Sundar Pichai’s response to Chloe’s letter below.

“Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics. “I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! 🙂 “All the best to you and your family.”

[Featured Image by Benny Marty/ Shutterstock.com]