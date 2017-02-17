WWE News: Reason Why Vince McMahon Refuses To Push Cesaro As Main Event Star

Cesaro has been on the cusp of WWE’s main event and title picture for a long time now, but the following he has gained with the WWE Universe isn’t changing Vince McMahon’s mind about keeping him exactly where he is on the card. We know that Vince didn’t feel that Cesaro had the necessary charisma to be a top guy for WWE a few years back. Unfortunately, all the success he’s had since then isn’t convincing McMahon either.

Before Dean Ambrose and John Cena overshadowed his reign, Cesaro brought the United States Title out of obscurity a few years earlier. More recently, he’s also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and along with Sheamus ended The New Day’s historic title run. The King of Swing has even outperformed many of WWE’s best wrestlers in big matches. Despite all of his success, The Swiss Superman has remained in the midcard.

A lot of the blame falls on WWE officials, but it’s not their fault. It’s not that WWE hasn’t tried to elevate his status as a major player on television. He’s had great matches with John Cena, Roman Reigns, and several others. However, WWE’s attempts to get him over haven’t worked. For instance, becoming a “Paul Heyman Guy” failed, and other pushes didn’t work either. As it turns out, there is a specific reason why they’ve failed.

After the WWE Draft, it seems the winds of change had come for The Swiss Superman. After being drafted to Raw, he was given the opportunity to let loose on the microphone, which really struck a nerve. The belief was that Cesaro would finally receive a bigger push from Vince McMahon himself into the main event. It has been several months. Aside from the feud and tag team run with Sheamus, Cesaro’s status has not changed.

Unfortunately, it’s being reported that his status with WWE isn’t going to change anytime soon. Recently, a WWE fan asked Dave Meltzer why Cesaro was being held back as a main event star in WWE. He responded with, “Vince McMahon. Nothing more.” Bryan Alvarez went more in-depth with the following response.

“The craziest thing about Cesaro is, you know how he’s great in the ring, and he has great wrestling charisma, and he looks great, and he always wears a suit, and somehow Vince McMahon finds the man boring. That’s the whole reason why he’s not getting a push.”

It has been rumored that a potential move to SmackDown could help Cesaro break into WWE’s main event scene in 2017. The WWE Universe is expecting that eventually, The Swiss Superman will break through the glass ceiling. Vince McMahon has even said Cesaro is “an extraordinary physical talent.” However, if Vince doesn’t see him as a potential WWE World Champion and will not change his mind, not much else can be done.

At a certain point, WWE officials are either going to have to push him or let him go. Unless Cesaro is willing to keep climbing the ladder to the top of WWE, the two parties will eventually go their separate ways. It has been rumored that Cesaro was close to leaving WWE towards the end of last year, so he may not resign with the company whenever his contract is up with WWE. That would be a pity, but it would be understandable.

Obviously, Cesaro wouldn’t struggle to find a place to wrestle outside of WWE. The issue is he’s more than capable of being a top guy for WWE, especially in the “New Era” where performers are supposed to be given new opportunities. There are a million reasons to push Cesaro into the main event, but Vince McMahon is the only reason necessary to ensure that doesn’t happen. Only time will tell, but it’s just a waste of potential.

[Featured Image by WWE]