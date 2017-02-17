Beyonce Posts Photos Of Exclusive Grammys After-Party

Beyonce partied in style after the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The superstar just uploaded photos of her exclusive post-Grammys bash to her website.

Beyonce may not have won all of the awards she was nominated for this year at the Grammys, but the singer and her family celebrated in style after the ceremony, according to Daily Mail.

Out of nine Grammy nominations, Beyonce took home a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, and Best Music Video for “Formation.”

Beyonce also gave an emotional nine-minute performance of her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” off of her Lemonade album.

The singer’s husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy were both in the audience to cheer Beyonce on.

The 35-year-old superstar shared photos of the Grammy Awards, her preparation, and her sister Solange’s exclusive after-party on her website, beyonce.com, on Thursday.

Beyonce was photographed in a plunging white dress while at a private home after the awards show. A gold belt added a Greek goddess feel to her outfit.

Beyonce titled the collection of photos “Solange’s Post Grammy Party.”

Solange's post Grammys party A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:01am PST

All three members of Destiny’s Child were in attendance that evening, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

#PostGrammyParty #DC3 ⚪️????⚫️???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

The photographs showed Beyonce laughing and dancing with her friends and family.

The post-Grammy party definitely did not seem crowded, which means Solange’s party was a very exclusive, invite-only event.

???????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:49am PST

Beyonce’s sister Solange also took home a Grammy for her performance of her song “Cranes In The Sky” off of her album A Seat At The Table, so both of the Knowles sisters had something to celebrate that evening.

Solange wore a bright, red dress to her after party and was accompanied by her husband, Alan Ferguson, 53, who is an American music video director.

The couple has been married for just over two years.

Dem Knowles girls ❤️ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and singer Janelle Monae were also reportedly in attendance at the exclusive post-Grammys event, according to E! News.

Beyonce and Jay Z had only announced that she was pregnant with twins a week prior to the Grammy Awards.

The singer uploaded a pregnancy photo onto Instagram and announced that she and her family had been blessed “two times over,” hinting that she was expecting twins. The photo got over 10 million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Sunday evening at the Grammys was probably the last time Beyonce will be photographed in public while pregnant.

According to reports by the Inquisitr, Beyonce is planning on going into hiding until her twin babies are born.

Insiders claim that Beyonce is not planning on sharing any more of her pregnancy with the public.

“Beyonce controls her image more fiercely than any other artist alive today.” “She is going into hiding now after the Grammys until after the twins are born.”

For now, fans can check back on Beyonce’s website to see if and when she shares more photos with us.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]